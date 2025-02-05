Five upcoming smartphones from Vivo, Nothing, OnePlus, more: What to expect

Leading consumer technology brands are preparing to introduce a range of new devices in the coming months. Vivo and Nothing are set to launch next-generation models in their existing smartphone line-ups. Meanwhile, Chinese brand OPPO is gearing up to release a new book-style foldable smartphone after a year-long gap. Additionally, both Google and Apple are expected to make significant announcements soon.

Upcoming smartphone launches starting February

China's Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching its V50 smartphone in India soon, likely in the second half of February. Ahead of its launch, Vivo has confirmed several details about the upcoming smartphone including the design, battery capacity and more. Vivo V50 will be available in Titanium Gray, Rose Red and Starry Night colourways, with the latter featuring a dynamic 3D shimmering effect. The smartphone will feature a quad-curved display, a Zeiss camera system, and will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery.

Expected specifications-

Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired charging

OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15

Protection: IP68 + IP69

British consumer technology brand, Nothing is launching its Phone 3a series on March 4. The series is expected to feature two models, successors to both the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus smartphones. At least one of the models in the series is expected to feature a triple-camera set-up at the back, likely encompassing a telephoto camera. The Nothing Phone 3a series models are also expected to feature an iPhone 16-like dedicated camera button.

Expected specifications of the Nothing Phone 3a-

Also Read

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP selfie

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

iQOO has announced that it will be launching its Neo 10r smartphone in India on March 11. The smartphone will feature a dual-tone finish at the back and will be available in an India-exclusive colour variant called "Raging Blue." According to reports, the iQOO Neo 10r could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition smartphone, which launched in China last month.

Expected specifications-

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1260x2800 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: up to 16GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6400mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 15-based Vivo FunTouch OS 15

The OPPO Find N5 is scheduled to launch in China in February and may be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in regions like India. Showcasing the side profile of the smartphone, OPPO said that the Find N5 will be the world's thinnest foldable flagship device. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will support Qi-certified wireless charging, enabling users to charge the device using various Qi-compatible wireless chargers and power banks.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.85-inch main screen with 2K resolution and LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite

Camera: triple-camera system, Hasselblad-branded periscope zoom lens

Battery: 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery

Charging: 80W wired, Qi wireless charging

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS

China's Xiaomi will reportedly launch its new flagship Xiaomi 15 series smartphones globally at the Mobile World Congress in March. Launched in the company's home country in October last year, the series encompasses a standard and a Pro model. The company is also expected to launch an Ultra model of the smartphone around the same time. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, the Xiaomi 15 series smartphones feature a camera system co-created by the German optics brand Leica.

Xiaomi 15 specifications-

Display: 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED (LTPO), 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.2x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5400mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications-

Display: 6.73-inch OLED (LTPO), 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscopic telephoto (5x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6100mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

Others