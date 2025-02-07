Tech wrap Feb 7: Apple iPhone SE4, Vivo V50, Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform

Apple is expected to introduce the next-generation iPhone SE in the coming days. A Bloomberg report indicates that the fourth-generation iPhone SE, featuring a refreshed design and upgraded hardware, may be unveiled as early as next week. Alongside the budget-friendly iPhone, Apple is also preparing to launch the PowerBeats Pro 2 under its Beats by Dr. Dre brand, equipped with features like an integrated heart rate monitor.

Vivo has confirmed that its V50 smartphone will be launched on February 17. As the successor to the Vivo V40, this upcoming device will house a 6000mAh battery and feature a camera system developed in collaboration with German optics brand Zeiss. Ahead of its release, Vivo has shared images of the smartphone, showcasing its design and available colour options.

Qualcomm has announced the upcoming launch of its Snapdragon X platform in India this month. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Snapdragon India revealed that the company has scheduled an event on February 24 to introduce the Snapdragon X chip to the Indian market. Originally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the new Snapdragon X series arm chips are designed to power cost-effective AI-driven PCs.

Google’s upcoming Pixel A-series smartphone may come with complimentary subscriptions to various Google services. According to Android Headlines, Google is considering bundling perks like YouTube Premium and Google One cloud storage with the Pixel 9a.

Samsung has commenced sales of its latest flagship Galaxy S25 series in India. The lineup, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, is now available for purchase via Samsung’s platforms, select online retailers, and offline stores. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, the smartphones introduce Samsung’s Android 15-based One UI 7 interface with new AI-driven personalisation features.

Apple has showcased a prototype of a robotic table-top lamp designed to move and adjust its position in response to user movements. In a research paper titled ELEGANT, Apple detailed how the prototype blends functionality with expressive movement, enabling interaction through gestures and postures.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory highlighting security vulnerabilities affecting Android smartphones. The alert applies to all devices running Android 12 or later, regardless of manufacturer. CERT-In has classified these vulnerabilities as “High risk,” warning that they may allow unauthorised access to sensitive user data and service disruptions.

The Logitech Pop Icon combo is a wireless keyboard and mouse set that combines a stylish design with portability and multi-device connectivity for an adaptable workspace setup.

A day after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed confidence in India’s AI innovation potential, senior executives from the company engaged in discussions with government officials, technology policy groups, industry bodies, and legal firms in two separate meetings. According to sources present at the meetings, the discussions centred on India’s AI ecosystem and regulatory policies concerning data governance.