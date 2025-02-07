Pixel 9a: Google could offer free YouTube premium, Google One subscription

Google's next-generation Pixel A-series smartphone is expected to offer complimentary subscriptions to several Google services. According to a report by Android Headlines, Google may bundle premium subscriptions such as YouTube Premium, Google One cloud storage, and more with the anticipated Pixel 9a smartphone.

As per the report, customers purchasing the Google Pixel 9a will get complimentary YouTube Premium subscriptions for three months, Fitbit Premium for six months and Google One 100GB cloud storage for three months. However, the Google One subscription bundled with the Pixel 9a will not include a Gemini Advanced subscription, like the one Google offers with the rest of the Pixel 9 series devices

For reference, the company offers one year of Google One AI Premium subscription with the Pixel 9 Pro models, and six months subscription on the base Pixel 9 model. This plan includes 2TB of cloud storage, access to Gemini Advanced features, and Gemini integration into Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets and more.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected launch schedule

Google is reportedly planning to launch the anticipated Pixel 9a smartphone earlier than expected. According to the report, the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order in select regions on March 19, while general availability is expected from March 26 onwards. For reference, last year's Pixel 8a was launched in May.

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect

The Pixel 9a is expected to feature flat side rails, moving away from the visor-style camera housing seen in Google's Tensor-powered smartphones in recent years. Instead, it is likely to adopt a flat, pill-shaped camera module housing two lenses, sitting flush with the back panel.

For imaging, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to include a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera is expected to incorporate the same 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor. The Pixel 9a is likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to house a 5100mAh battery, supporting 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications