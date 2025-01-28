Apple's 2025 'Black Unity' collection encompass wallpapers, straps and more

Apple has unveiled a new Black Unity Collection to honour Black History Month. The 2025 collection, named Unity Rhythm, includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face, and new wallpapers for iPhones and iPads. The company said that the Unity Rhythm collection draws inspiration from the Pan-African flag to include colours like black, green and red. Here are the details-

Unity Rhythm collection: Black Unity Sport Loop

The Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch features woven custom patterns of raised and recessed loops that the company said creates a lenticular effect, revealing green on one side of each loop, and red on the other. This design also makes the colours appear dynamic, shifting from green to red. The new Sport Loop also appears to have a yellow colour in transition, as the user moves their wrist.

The Black Unity Sport Loop comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra models. Priced at Rs 4500, the new Sport Loop is available on the Apple Store online and in Apple Store locations.

Also Read

Unity Rhythm collection: Watch face and wallpapers

Matching the Black Unity Sport Loop, the new Unity Rhythm watch face features numerals that appear to form by intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow. Apple said that the watch face reacts to the gyroscope sensor, which makes the threads on it transform into digits from abstract brush strokes, when the user raises their wrist. The Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers also feature the same custom lettering writing the word “Unity,” which changes orientation when the device is unlocked and locked.

Apple said that the Unity Rhythm watch face will be available on Apple Watch 6 or later and iPhone Xs or later, with an upcoming software update. Meanwhile Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers are now available on devices running iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3.