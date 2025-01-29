Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google releases new firmware update for Pixel Buds Pro 2: New features

The new update adds a "Bud Return" sound cue indicating the correct buds placement in the charging case

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Google has started rolling out a new firmware update for the flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds, adding new features. The new firmware version 3.144 adds a "Bud Return" sound that aids in proper alignment of the buds in the charging case. The update also adds a new "Surroundings" slider in the Pixel Buds app that allows users to manually adjust the ambient sound passthrough.
 
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 firmware v3.144: What is new
 
Bud Return sound
 
After updating the buds and the charging case to the newest firmware version, a new Bud Return toggle appears in the "Case Sound" settings option within the Pixel Buds app. The new feature enables a subtle sound cue from the speakers on the charging case when the earbuds are properly placed into the case, aligning with the charging pins.
 
This also solves a problem Business Standard highlighted in the review of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, that there is no proper indicator to determine the correct buds placement.
 
Surroundings

With the latest firmware update, the Pixel Buds app on Pixel smartphones running the first beta of Android 16 has received a new "Surroundings" slider. It appears on the Device details page, right below the Audio switch option and allows users to manually adjust the amount of ambient sound that is allowed to pass through the buds.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 firmware v3.144: How to download
  • Go to the Pixel Buds app
  • Navigate to More settings > Firmware update to check for a new update
  • If you have Automatic updates enabled, the updates will be downloaded to your earbuds when you pair them with your Android smartphone.
  • The case will update automatically when you place your earbuds in the charging case, given that it has sufficient charge.
Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelEarbudsTechnology

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

