OPPO previews Reno 13 series AI features ahead of January 9 launch: Details

China's OPPO has announced that its Reno 13 series smartphone will be launching in India on January 9. Ahead of its launch, OPPO has revealed several artificial intelligence tools for imaging, as well as for productivity, coming with the Reno 13 series smartphones. Additionally, the company has unveiled key specification details for the upcoming devices.

Launched in the company's home country in November last year, the OPPO Reno 13 series encompasses Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models.

OPPO Reno 13: AI features

Imaging features-

AI Clarity Enhancer: The feature enhances photos of distant objects and landscapes by refining details at 10X zoom and higher.

AI Unblur: The feature restores sharpness, colours and dynamic range of blurry pictures.

AI Reflection Remover: The feature helps remove light reflections from images that may have originated from glass windows or others.

AI Eraser 2.0: The feature helps remove unwanted objects from an image with more precision.

AI Portrait: The smartphone uses AI to recognise up to 10 faces in a frame while clicking portrait pictures.

AI Night Portrait: Increases sharpness and reduces noise from portrait shots in low light.

AI Clear Face: Helps improve details from skin texture to hair and eyebrows for portraits.

AI Best Face: AI automatically identifies people in photos with closed eyes and corrects them.

AI Reimage: Allows users to reinterpret their photos with more than 20 templates.

AI Motion: It lets users generate live photos from static images.

Productivity features-

AI Summary: Summarises articles and text from web pages in pointers for easier understanding.

Screen Translator: The feature translates text across the entire screen or specific sections.

AI Writer: It provides spelling and grammar checks and can write, rewrite, enhance, or condense content.

AI Reply: It automatically generates different styles of replies in instant messaging apps based on the context.

OPPO Reno 13 series: Details

OPPO has revealed that the Reno 13 series smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 System-on-Chip. As for the camera, the OPPO Reno 13 Pro smartphone will come with a triple-camera system at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be accompanied by a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom. There will also be an 8MP OmniVision 08D ultra-wide-angle camera. The company also revealed that both Reno 13 series smartphones will feature a 50MP JN5 sensor at the front.

This suggests that the Indian variant of the Reno 13 series smartphones will mirror the specifications of the Chinese counterpart.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, quad curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)

Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF) + 50MP telephoto (AF, OIS)

Front camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OPPO Reno 13: Expected specifications