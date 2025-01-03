CES 2025: Samsung unveils OLED monitors for gaming, content creation, more

Samsung has unveiled new monitor displays ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which is set to kick off on January 7 in Las Vegas, US. Samsung's 2025 line-up includes new monitors in the Smart Monitor line, ViewFinity Monitor series, and a new Odyssey Series 4K resolution OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Here are the details.

Samsung Odyssey Series monitors: Details

Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung said that the new Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) is the first of its kind: a 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution OLED monitor with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The display packs 165 PPI (pixels per inch), which the company said offers more detailed and lifelike visuals to gamers and creators.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, allowing it to provide smooth pictures with less tearing and flickering. Additionally, the monitor comes with a Glare Free screen to reduce distracting reflections and glare.

Also Read

Odyssey OLED G6

Apart from the OLED G8 model, Samsung also unveiled the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model), which comes with the world's first OLED panel with a 500Hz refresh rate. It features a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution display which also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Odyssey 3D

In addition to these Odyssey series models, Samsung will also showcase a 27-inch Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) gaming monitor at CES. It will come with a lenticular lens attached to the front and a front stereo camera, which will enable a customisable 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Details

Samsung said that the new Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF model) is the first monitor to integrate on-device AI. It features AI Picture Optimiser, which analyses input signals to determine the type of content being viewed, and automatically adjusts the display settings accordingly. For gamers, the AI recognises the genre of the game being played and fine-tunes the picture settings to deliver an optimal gaming experience. Additionally, it features 4K AI Upscaling Pro technology to enhance lower-resolution content to up to 4K quality.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9 features a 32-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution and support for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 for displaying more vibrant colours. It also features a built-in 4K camera.

Samsung ViewFinity S8: Details

The new Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor features a 37-inch 4K resolution display in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Samsung said that the new model is 34 per cent larger than the previous model and is designed for productivity. It covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for 'Ergonomic Workspace Display.' It essentially adjusts the colour temperature based on the environment's lighting to reduce eye fatigue.