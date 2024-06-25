Tech wrap Jun 25: Motorola Razr 50 series, iOS 18 dev beta 2, Nokia phones

Razr 50 series: Motorola unveils 2024 flip-style foldable smartphone lineup

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on June 25 unveiled the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, its 2024 flip-style foldable smartphones in the Razr 50 family. Both the models bring major upgrades over the predecessors, including a full-sized cover display on the baseline model and an even bigger cover display and a 2x telephoto camera on the Ultra model. As for the seasonal upgrades, the Ultra model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and the Razr 50 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300x. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta 2 for eligible iPhones, introducing several new features and improvements. Key additions include iPhone Mirroring on compatible Macs, SharePlay screen sharing, a dark mode icon for the App Store, and a multi-language keyboard. Notably, in certain regions, the update also introduces support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the Messages app.

Finnish mobile phone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on June 25 launched in India three Nokia-branded feature phones – the Nokia 3210, Nokia 220 4G, and Nokia 235 5G. All three feature phones come with YouTube, YouTube Music, and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) apps. These new additions to Nokia feature phone line-up in India will be available online on HMD website and e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at select retail stores.

Google has started rolling out Gemini AI in the side panel of workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, as announced during the I/O developers conference in May. The US-based software giant has made the Gemini AI available on the side panel on Gmail for web, too.

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube is testing a new "Hype" feature in select countries. It essentially allows viewers to increase the possibility of a video appearing in the rankings with other hyped videos that week. YouTube has titled the announcement about the testing of the feature as “New way for viewers to support their favourite creators.”

Apple allows retro gaming console emulator applications on iPhones through the App Store, but the US-based technology giant is denying the same to operating system emulators. According to a report by The Verge, Apple has rejected App Store submissions of iDOS 3, which emulates disk operating systems (DOS) like MS-DOS, and UTM SE, that lets users emulate operating systems like Windows 10, Windows 11, and more on iOS. According to the report Apple said that these apps violate guidelines of the App Store.

Xiaomi has introduced new colour variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G models. The India unit of the Chinese smartphone brand on June 25 announced that the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone will be available in a new Scarlet Red coloured variant, which will be added to the existing palette of Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Coral Purple colours. Similarly, the standard Redmi Note 13 is getting a Chromatic Purple colour option besides Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black colours.

WhatsApp could redesign the status update section on the Android app to make it easier for users to preview status without losing the option to view profile pictures of the contact that has posted it. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been working on revamping the design interface for the status update tray, but this is the first time the layout and other design elements have been available on the beta release. The redesigned status update section interface is rolling out to a few beta testers on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and is expected to expand to more users in the upcoming days.

Meta is reportedly marking real photos taken by photographers as “Made by AI”. Many users have reported that Meta is adding the AI-generated label to real photos over the last few months. It is to be noted that the label shows when the photo is viewed on mobile and not on web.

Apple Inc. rejected overtures by Meta Platforms Inc. to integrate the social networking company’s AI chatbot into the iPhone months ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter.