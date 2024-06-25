Home / Technology / Tech News / HMD launches Nokia feature phones with built-in YouTube, YouTube Music, UPI

The Nokia 3210, Nokia 220 4G, and Nokia 235 4G will be available online on HMD website and e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at select retail stores

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Finnish mobile phone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on June 25 launched in India three Nokia-branded feature phones – the Nokia 3210, Nokia 220 4G, and Nokia 235 5G. All three feature phones come with YouTube, YouTube Music, and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) apps. These new additions to Nokia feature phone line-up in India will be available online on HMD website and e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at select retail stores.

Nokia 3210: Details

The feature phone features design language inspired from the same model number launched in the 90s. The 2024 model boasts a 1450mAh battery, which it said offers up to nine and a half hours of talk time. The device features a 2MP camera, a flash torch and the Snake game. For digital payments , the Nokia 3210 has a preloaded UPI application approved by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to let users scan and pay easily.

Nokia 3210 arrives with a suite of eight apps, which include Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game and Tetris. The Nokia 3210 will be available in Scuba Blue, Grunge Black and Y2K Gold colour options.

Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 235 4G: Details

The Nokia 235 4G features a 2.8-inch IPS display. This feature phone has a 2MP rear camera and is available in three colour options: Blue, Black and Purple. A revamped Nokia 220 4G features 2.8-inch IPS display and has preloaded UPI applications. It has a USB type-C charging port and is available in Peach and Black colour options.

Price and availability

The three devices are available on the official website of HMD, e-commerce platform Amazon and retail outlets. Nokia 3210 is priced at Rs 3,999. The Nokia 235 4G is priced at Rs 3,749 and the Nokia 220 4G is priced at Rs 3,249.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

