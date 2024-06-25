WhatsApp tests status update makeover in Android beta version: What is new

WhatsApp could redesign the status update section on the Android app to make it easier for users to preview status without losing the option to view profile pictures of the contact that has posted it. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been working on revamping the design interface for the status update tray, but this is the first time the layout and other design elements have been available on the beta release. The redesigned status update section interface is rolling out to a few beta testers on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and is expected to expand to more users in the upcoming days.

According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the status preview option is shown as a thumbnail on the right side of the screen for users who follow channels. There is a vertical list for status updates for users who do not follow any channel. In the vertical section, there is a redesigned thumbnail for profile photos and the status preview.

Previously, the profile photo would disappear and only status would be visible. This new feature will place the thumbnail next to profile photo and allow users to easily look at the contacts and browse updates.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been trying to offer improved features to users. Recently, WhatsApp introduced a feature to let users set HD quality as default for sending photos and videos through chats. The feature has started rolling out to both iOS and Android users. Users can choose to send high resolution photos and videos by going to WhatsApp’s settings on their device, selecting ‘Storage and Data’ and selecting ‘HD quality’ as media upload quality. Additionally, WhatsApp also introduced a feature called “Calling Update”. The update includes support for screen sharing with audio, increased participants for video calls across devices and, putting spotlight on the speaker.