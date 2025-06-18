Tech Wrap June 18: Xiaomi's Redmi Pad 2, iQOO Z10 Lite, Aorus Master 16

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has introduced the Redmi Pad 2 in India on June 18, expanding its tablet portfolio. The Android-based tablet is driven by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset and features an 11-inch IPS screen with 2.5K resolution and a variable refresh rate reaching up to 90Hz. Alongside the tablet, optional accessories such as the Redmi Smart Pen and a cover for the device are offered separately. Sales for the Redmi Pad 2 are set to commence on June 24.

iQOO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has introduced the Z10 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Priced from Rs 9,999, the device incorporates the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It has a 6.74-inch LCD panel and is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The brand noted that the battery is engineered to maintain up to 80 per cent of its original capacity after 1,500 charge cycles. Gigabyte launches Aorus Master 16 AI gaming laptop in India Gigabyte has released its flagship gaming notebook, the Aorus Master 16, in the Indian market. The device is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. It incorporates sophisticated AI functions, including a virtual assistant branded as “GiMATE.” The laptop also uses the firm’s Windforce Infinity EX thermal system to manage heat efficiently.

Phone 3: Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ahead of launch Nothing, a British tech company, has revealed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. The company states that this is the most advanced processor to power a Nothing handset so far. Adobe launches Firefly app for mobile with AI image, video tools Adobe has introduced its Firefly app for both iOS and Android platforms, allowing users to produce AI-generated videos and images from their mobile devices. Previously available as a web application, Firefly enables users to input text prompts to create or modify media using Adobe’s own AI tools as well as models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, Flux, among others.

Microsoft confirms next Xbox with AMD chip, cross-platform game support Microsoft has announced a new-generation Xbox console being developed in collaboration with AMD, with an emphasis on cross-platform gaming. In a video shared on Xbox’s official YouTube channel, Xbox president Sarah Bond said: “We’ve established a strategic, multi-year agreement with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles.” GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles Rockstar Games has rolled out the “Money Fronts” update for GTA Online. Launched on Tuesday, this update introduces a new money laundering operation centered around the Hands On Car Wash. Described by Rockstar as “low-profile but cash-intensive,” the update gives players an opportunity to clean illicit funds. It also includes new vehicle options and gameplay improvements.

POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect POCO, the Chinese smartphone maker, is set to unveil the POCO F7 in India on June 24. The company has positioned the upcoming model as a performance-driven smartphone aimed at users looking for speed and power without unnecessary extras. It will feature a 7,550mAh battery, promising extended usage. YouTube Music releases lyrics sharing feature on Android, iOS YouTube Music is reportedly introducing a lyrics sharing feature across its Android and iOS apps. A report by 9to5Google indicates that users can now highlight and share up to five lines of song lyrics in a visually styled format. This feature is available to both free and Premium subscribers. It forms part of the latest YouTube Music update aimed at boosting engagement and social interaction.

All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months Facebook has revealed plans to share all uploaded videos on the platform as Reels, regardless of their original length or format. A blog post by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, mentioned that the current “Video” tab will soon be renamed “Reels.” However, the recommendations users receive will continue to include a variety of video types. This change aligns with Meta’s strategy to unify video content across its services. Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio Graphic design platform Canva has incorporated Google’s new video generation model, Veo 3, into its creative suite. The company announced that users can now create eight-second video clips with audio perfectly synced through Canva AI, its proprietary AI toolset. This functionality is also available through Leonardo.Ai, a Canva-owned platform for creative work.

Soon, you can upload video on Gemini app and ask questions about it Google’s Gemini app is expected to introduce a new function that enables users to upload videos directly into chats for analysis. While users currently can upload images and documents for AI-based review, the addition of video support will allow further interactivity. A 9To5Google report suggests users will soon be able to pose questions about the videos after upload, which Gemini will then interpret and answer. OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes? Reports suggest OnePlus may end its long-standing collaboration with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad. According to 9To5Google, the next OnePlus flagship device might not carry Hasselblad branding on its camera system, hinting at a likely conclusion to the companies’ multi-year partnership.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment Samsung has revealed plans to release the Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in India shortly. While complete specifications have not yet been shared, the company confirmed that the device will be priced below Rs 20,000. It will also introduce a redesigned appearance with updated colours and finishes. The M36 5G is described as “extremely lightweight” and will include leading AI features in its category. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro review: Feature-packed wireless earphones on budget The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro delivers an impressive performance for its price. It offers high-quality audio, effective ANC, spatial audio support, and extended battery life. While touch controls could be more responsive and ANC transitions smoother, these are minor issues in an otherwise value-packed offering.

AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns According to a report by the Financial Times, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has cautioned employees about potential job losses among white-collar roles due to the rising use of AI. This message, conveyed through an internal memo on Tuesday, highlighted the growing presence of AI within Amazon’s operations, particularly in logistics. Musk's AI startup burning $1 billion a month, seeks $9.3 billion lifeline Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is reportedly spending $1 billion each month as development expenses exceed revenue, Bloomberg reported, citing insiders. To fund its operations, the company is now seeking to raise $9.3 billion through a mix of debt and equity. Over half of this funding is expected to be used within three months, following substantial earlier expenditures.