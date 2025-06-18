Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio

Digital graphic design and editing platform Canva has announced the integration of Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3, into its suite of tools. The company stated that Canva AI, its proprietary suite of artificial intelligence features, now enables users to generate eight-second video clips with synchronised audio using the Veo 3 model. The feature is also accessible via Leonardo.Ai, a Canva-owned creative platform.

Unveiled last month at Google’s I/O event, Veo 3 is the latest version of Google’s video generation model. It not only produces high-quality visuals from text prompts but also generates corresponding audio—including ambient sounds and character dialogue.

"We're taking video creation on Canva to the next level by integrating one of this year's biggest AI innovations, Google's Veo 3 model, into Canva AI. Video is increasingly critical to our community and now it's never been easier to create stunning clips with perfectly synchronized dialogue and rich, immersive soundscapes. This is a step change in AI-powered creativity, and we're thrilled to partner with Google on being one of the first platforms to offer Veo 3," said Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva.