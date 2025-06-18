Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio
Canva becomes one of the first platforms to integrate Google's Veo 3, allowing paid users to generate short AI videos with realistic visuals, dialogue, and ambient soundHarsh Shivam New Delhi
Digital graphic design and editing platform Canva has announced the integration of Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3, into its suite of tools. The company stated that Canva AI, its proprietary suite of artificial intelligence features, now enables users to generate eight-second video clips with synchronised audio using the Veo 3 model. The feature is also accessible via Leonardo.Ai, a Canva-owned creative platform.
Unveiled last month at Google’s I/O event, Veo 3 is the latest version of Google’s video generation model. It not only produces high-quality visuals from text prompts but also generates corresponding audio—including ambient sounds and character dialogue.
“We’re taking video creation on Canva to the next level by integrating one of this year’s biggest AI innovations, Google’s Veo 3 model, into Canva AI. Video is increasingly critical to our community and now it's never been easier to create stunning clips with perfectly synchronized dialogue and rich, immersive soundscapes. This is a step change in AI-powered creativity, and we’re thrilled to partner with Google on being one of the first platforms to offer Veo 3,” said Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva.
Canva confirmed that video generation with Veo 3 is included in existing subscription plans. Paid users can access the tool through the Canva AI section on both the web and mobile app, using descriptive text prompts to generate video content.
Earlier this month, Google
began expanding access to Veo 3 for its AI Pro subscribers. Previously limited to users on the Ultra plan, Veo 3 is now available via Flow—Google’s AI-powered video editing platform—and the Gemini mobile app with limited generations for Pro-tier subscribers.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices