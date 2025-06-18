Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft confirms next Xbox with AMD chip, cross-platform game support

Microsoft confirms next Xbox with AMD chip, cross-platform game support

The upcoming Xbox will support multiple devices, third-party game stores, and backward compatibility. Built on Windows and powered by AMD, it marks a shift to an open and unified gaming ecosystem

Microsoft AMD partnership
Microsoft AMD partnership (Xbox YouTube Channel)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on next-generation Xbox console in partnership with AMD, with a focus on making gaming more accessible across platforms. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared in a video posted on the official Xbox YouTube channel: “We’ve established a strategic, multi-year agreement with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles.”
 
Rather than being a standalone console, the new Xbox is part of a larger shift towards a cross-platform ecosystem. “Designed for players, not tied to a single store or device, and fully compatible with your existing Xbox game library,” Bond said. 

Windows-first and multi-store support

The new console will be based on a Windows-first approach, positioning Windows as the primary operating system for gaming. This strategy could open the door to third-party platforms such as Steam, expanding beyond Microsoft’s own store. The approach is expected to be similar to what Asus is doing with its upcoming Xbox-branded handhelds.

Backward compatibility and ecosystem integration

A major feature of the next Xbox is backward compatibility, allowing users to play titles from their existing Xbox game library on the new hardware. This move supports continuity for long-time users and reduces the friction typically associated with hardware transitions.
 
Microsoft also plans to tightly integrate Xbox Cloud Gaming into its ecosystem. Through its partnership with AMD and co-engineering efforts, the company is aiming for high performance across devices—including PCs, handhelds and cloud-enabled systems. 

A broader Xbox platform

The announcements underline Microsoft’s shift in strategy: Xbox is no longer just a console but a broad, adaptable platform. It is designed to work seamlessly across devices, third-party stores and cloud services, all unified under the Xbox brand.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GenAI disrupts the ADM services, 10-15% of IT services revenue at risk

Premium

How an AI bot cracked the tough NEET exam, beating most human scores

Soon, you can upload video on Gemini app and ask questions about it: Report

Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio

Adobe launches Firefly app for mobile with AI image, video tools: Details

Topics :MicrosoftXboxgaming industryTechnology

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story