Soon, you can upload video on Gemini app and ask questions about it: Report

Gemini's video upload feature is not widely available yet, with access varying across accounts and devices, according to 9To5Google

Photo: Google
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Google’s Gemini app is reportedly getting a new capability that will let users upload videos in the chat and get an analysis done on them. So far, users have been able to upload pictures and documents for the artificial intelligence chatbot to analyse or scan. However, soon they will also be able to upload videos in the prompt. According to a report by 9To5Google, Gemini will analyse the video and let users ask questions about it.
 
9To5Google tested the feature by sharing a video and asking the AI bot to describe the video, which it did pretty accurately. It is to be noted that Gemini video upload feature has not yet been rolled out widely. The availability of the feature varies depending on accounts/devices that 9To5Google checked. However, this feature will reportedly be made available to both free and paid users across Android (Google app 16.23 beta) and iOS, as well as 2.5 Flash and 2.5 Pro. The feature is not live on the web interface yet.

Video in Gemini: How to use

  • Open the plus (+) menu to upload a file.
  • Select Gallery or Files from the options.
  • If video upload is available for your account, you’ll be able to select video files.
  • If not, video files will appear grayed out and cannot be uploaded.
In other related news, Google officially rolled out its Gemini 2.5 series of AI models on Tuesday, making them widely accessible. As part of the launch, users can now interact with the stable releases of both Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash. The tech giant has also extended access to the Pro model for users on the free tier of the Gemini platform. Alongside these, Google introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite — touted as the company’s fastest and most cost-effective AI model to date.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

