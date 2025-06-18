Google’s Gemini app is reportedly getting a new capability that will let users upload videos in the chat and get an analysis done on them. So far, users have been able to upload pictures and documents for the artificial intelligence chatbot to analyse or scan. However, soon they will also be able to upload videos in the prompt. According to a report by 9To5Google, Gemini will analyse the video and let users ask questions about it.

9To5Google tested the feature by sharing a video and asking the AI bot to describe the video, which it did pretty accurately. It is to be noted that Gemini video upload feature has not yet been rolled out widely. The availability of the feature varies depending on accounts/devices that 9To5Google checked. However, this feature will reportedly be made available to both free and paid users across Android (Google app 16.23 beta) and iOS, as well as 2.5 Flash and 2.5 Pro. The feature is not live on the web interface yet.