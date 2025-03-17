Tech wrap March 17: RCS messaging, iPhone 17 Air, Google Gemini, and more

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to introduce cross-platform Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging support in India. As per a report by The Economic Times, this collaboration could enable iMessage to work with RCS protocols, improving communication between iOS and Android users.

Apple had explored the idea of removing the charging port entirely for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, aiming for a completely wireless design, according to a Bloomberg report. However, the company ultimately decided against implementing this change.

Google has announced its plans to discontinue Google Assistant on Android smartphones, transitioning users to its AI-driven Gemini assistant. In a blog post, the company mentioned that later this year, Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads from app stores.

Apple is reportedly preparing a major software overhaul for its upcoming operating system releases. According to Bloomberg, iOS 19 is expected to be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in the company’s history, while macOS 16 will introduce the "most significant upgrade to the Mac" since macOS Big Sur (2020). The updates will likely focus on improving navigation and creating a more seamless experience across Apple devices.

HP has unveiled a new series of AI-powered commercial laptops tailored for business users. The latest line-up includes the EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch, EliteBook X G1i 14-inch, and EliteBook X G1i Flip 14-inch models, all featuring Intel Core Ultra processors. Additionally, the company introduced the EliteBook X G1a 14-inch model, powered by AMD Ryzen processors.