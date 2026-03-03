Tech Wrap Mar 3: OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Xiaomi Watch 5, Nothing Phone 4a

OPPO has announced that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be launched globally later this year. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will join the existing OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro, which were launched in November last year. As per the company, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will integrate the most advanced imaging system that it has developed for a smartphone.

MWC 2026: Xiaomi Watch 5 with Wear OS 6, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 unveiled Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Watch 5 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona. The Xiaomi Watch 5 sports a 1.54-inch display with thin bezels and is protected by sapphire glass on both the front and back. The smartwatch is powered by a dual-chip architecture comprising the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and a BES2800 co-processor. It runs on Google’s Wear OS 6, bringing app ecosystem support and Google Gemini capabilities that enable hands-free assistance for everyday tasks, information and navigation. India availability hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Nothing shows Phone 4a at MWC 2026; plans exclusive drop in India on Mar 7 Nothing Phone 4a is set to launch on March 5. Ahead of the global launch, the Phone 4a was displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone has been previewed in four colour options: White, Black, Pink and Blue. In India, the company has announced an exclusive first drop of the Phone 4a at its newly opened store in Bengaluru on March 7. Apple releases iOS 26.4 dev beta 3 for iPhones: What's new, how to update Apple has released the third developer beta for iOS 26.4 for eligible iPhone models. While the update does not bring significant new features, it focuses on system-level refinements, stability fixes and performance improvements ahead of the public release. Apple has already introduced several changes across earlier iOS 26.4 beta builds, offering a glimpse of what users can expect from the upcoming update.

Anthropic makes switching to Claude easier, Memory feature now free for all Anthropic’s Claude has announced that it is now making the Memory feature available to free users. Anthropic released the Memory feature for Claude last year; however, it was launched for Enterprise, Team, Max and Pro subscribers. Now, it will be accessible to non-subscribers as well. The company has also made it easier for users to import saved memories from other artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots into Claude. It has laid down some easy-to-follow steps for the same. Google launches dedicated Now Playing app for Pixel Phones: What's new

Google has rolled out its Now Playing feature as a separate app for Pixel smartphones. The app is now available on the Google Play Store, marking a shift from how the feature was previously delivered on Pixel devices. For years, Now Playing has been built directly into Pixel phones through Android System Intelligence. It quietly worked in the background, identifying songs playing nearby and displaying the track name and artist on the lock screen. Users did not need to open an app or manually activate the feature — it recognised music automatically. Apple could debut entry-level MacBook on March 3, iPad likely to tag along

Apple began its week-long product rollout with the launch of the iPhone 17e and a refreshed iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The company is expected to continue announcements, leading to its March 4 event. During this period, Apple could introduce a new entry-level MacBook and refresh its base iPad model. Updates to the MacBook Air with the M5 chip and higher-end MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors are also anticipated. Google releases update for its Home app, improves Gemini-powered commands Google has rolled out a fresh set of updates to the Google Home app, adding new automation triggers, expanded Nest lock controls and improvements to its Gemini-powered voice assistant. The changes are being released in phases, with some features limited to early access or gradual roll-outs.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Performance to charging and storage, what's new Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone arrives as a measured but meaningful upgrade over its predecessor. Launched on March 2 as part of the company’s week-long product announcements, the iPhone 17e succeeds the iPhone 16e introduced in February last year. While the two models share much in common aesthetically, the 2026 model focuses on hardware improvements, enhanced durability and a revised storage strategy. Apple iPad Air M4 vs M3: Check performance gains, connectivity improvements Apple has introduced a new version of the iPad Air powered by its M4 chip, replacing the last-generation model with the M3 processor. The M4 iPad Air is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, similar to its predecessor, while both models have similar displays and an overall similar look. However, the main difference lies in the internal hardware. The newer M4 model brings improved processing power, memory capacity, and Apple’s in-house modem and networking chip for connectivity.

Apple may rely on Google cloud infrastructure for upgraded AI Siri Apple has asked Google to explore setting up servers for a new version of Siri powered by Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models, according to a report by The Verge, citing The Information. The development indicates that Apple could rely more on Google’s cloud infrastructure as it works to scale its delayed AI-driven Siri upgrade. Amazon Web Services' data centres in UAE, Bahrain damaged by drone strikes Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said drone strikes damaged two of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a facility in Bahrain, disrupting cloud services across the region.

Anthropic's Claude AI suffers 'elevated errors' amid surge in popularity Users across Asia, Europe, and Africa reported “elevated errors” on Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) model Claude on Monday. The company later confirmed issues affecting claude.ai, the Claude console, Claude Code, Claude Opus 4.6, and Claude Haiku 4.5. The outage impacted the Claude website, mobile app, and application programming interface (API), according to the Times of India. OpenAI's Sam Altman calls Pentagon AI deal 'opportunistic and sloppy' OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said that the company’s rush to forge a deal with the Defence Department — following a clash between the Pentagon and rival Anthropic PBC — looked “opportunistic and sloppy.”

Total lunar eclipse 2026: Date, time and when, where to watch in India Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date, Time: Skywatchers across India are set for a spectacular celestial display in 2026, as a total lunar eclipse — popularly known as a Blood Moon — will grace the night sky on March 3. During the rare event, the Earth will move directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface and bathing it in a striking reddish glow. ChatGPT uninstalls jump 295% after Pentagon deal; Claude tops US charts OpenAI is facing a sharp backlash from users after news broke of its partnership with the US Department of Defence (DoD), which has been renamed the Department of War. Within hours of the announcement, downloads slowed and uninstalls of the ChatGPT app surged across the United States.