Tech Wrap Nov 20: Realme GT8 Pro, Lava Agni 4, Sony Inzone H9 II launched

China’s Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features a camera system developed in partnership with Japanese imaging brand Ricoh. Priced starting at Rs 72,999, the Realme GT 8 Pro also adopts a modular design that lets users swap between different camera island styles.

Lava has expanded its flagship smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of Agni 4. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Lava Agni 4 debuts with Lava Vayu AI. According to Lava, the Vayu AI features expert AI agents for learning, creativity, emotional comfort, productivity, and system-level control built specifically for Indian users.

Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India Sony India has launched the second-generation Inzone H9 gaming headphones. According to the company, the Sony Inzone H9 II introduces enhanced performance, improved comfort, and audio innovations tailored for competitive PC and console gaming. The Sony Inzone H9 II boasts advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound powered by the Sony WH-1000XM6’s audio driver unit. It will be made available for purchase soon. SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand licence holder for Blaupunkt TVs in India, has launched the Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series on November 20. The lineup includes 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. According to the company, the SonicQ models offer 4K resolution output and can reach up to 550 nits of brightness. The TVs support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and come equipped with 80 W speakers.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas AI browser gets new features on macOS ChatGPT Atlas has received a fresh update, bringing a set of new features meant to make the AI-powered browser easier to use for people switching from Chrome or Safari on Apple Macs. The update adds long-requested basics such as vertical tabs, extension importing and Google as a default search option, along with smaller improvements to navigation and the Ask ChatGPT sidebar. Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Bengaluru-based consumer technology company Indkal has launched its first smartphone under the Wobble brand. Called Wobble One, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50 MP primary sensor.

OnePlus 15 review: Skips Pro and Ultra labels, yet carries traits of both The OnePlus 15 arrives at a time when most flagships are refining familiar formulas, offering iterative upgrades year after year. OnePlus, however, has taken a slightly different path. The OnePlus 15 not only looks noticeably different from its predecessor but also brings meaningful changes across the board. Apple App Store Awards 2025: 45 finalists across 12 categories announced Apple has announced 45 finalists for its 2025 App Store Awards, recognising developers globally who have delivered standout apps and games this year. The finalists span 12 different categories, which encompasses apps based on technical innovation, user experience, design, and cultural impact. Apple has also shared reasons for why it believes that these apps and games deserve to be the finalists in their respective categories

Snapchat arrives on Amazon Fire Tablets with Android, iOS apps inspired UI Snapchat is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets through the Amazon Appstore, making the app accessible to Fire OS users. The parent company Snap has confirmed that the app for Amazon Fire Tablets will be comparable to that for Android and iOS devices. Core features like Chat, Stories, Lenses, and Spotlight will be available inSnapchaton Amazon Fire Tablets, and Snapchat Plus subscribers will be able to access all the benefits of their membership on the tablet, too. Amazon Prime Video tests AI video recap feature

Amazon has introduced a new AI-generated “Video Recaps” feature on Prime Video, aimed at helping viewers catch up on earlier seasons of supported shows. The feature is rolling out in beta in the US for select English-language Prime Original series, including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch and The Rig. It can be accessed on living-room devices such as TV, with more device types gaining support in the coming months. Nothing OS 4 based on Android 16 releases on Nov 21 British consumer electronics brand Nothing has announced that it will be releasing its Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update for users starting November 21. The company has not yet provided the detailed schedule of release, however, Nothing’s flagship phone Nothing Phone 3 is likely to receive the update first, followed by the Nothing Phone 3a series devices which were launched earlier this year.