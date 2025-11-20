Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon Prime Video tests AI video recap feature: What is it, how it works

Amazon Prime Video tests AI video recap feature: What is it, how it works

Prime Video has begun testing AI-generated Video Recaps in the US, offering short, AI-generated season summaries for select series to help viewers catch up before new episodes arrive

Video recaps on Amazon Prime Video
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Amazon has introduced a new AI-generated “Video Recaps” feature on Prime Video, aimed at helping viewers catch up on earlier seasons of supported shows. The feature is rolling out in beta in the US for select English-language Prime Original series, including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch and The Rig. It can be accessed on living-room devices such as TV, with more device types gaining support in the coming months.
 
Video Recaps automatically compile a season’s key plot points using generative AI. According to the company, the system analyses major moments and character arcs, selects relevant video clips and pairs them with audio effects, dialogue snippets and music. These elements are then stitched together with an AI-generated voiceover narration to produce a short visual summary intended to prepare viewers for a new season.
Amazon says the feature builds on X-Ray Recaps, introduced in 2024 to offer spoiler-free text summaries covering cliffhangers, character-driven developments and other essential details. Video Recaps extend this idea by offering a visual, narrated format for the same purpose.

How to access Video Recaps on Prime Video

  • Navigate to the title page of a supported series.
  • Select the upcoming season you want to watch.
  • Look for the recap button on the detail page.
  • Choose between a Video Recap or a text-based X-Ray Recap, depending on what is available.
Amazon has not yet announced any rollout timeline for regions other than the US at the moment. It is possible that the feature may also be rolled out to other regions, including India, later. 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

