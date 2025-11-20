Amazon Prime Video tests AI video recap feature: What is it, how it works

Amazon has introduced a new AI-generated “Video Recaps” feature on Prime Video , aimed at helping viewers catch up on earlier seasons of supported shows. The feature is rolling out in beta in the US for select English-language Prime Original series, including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch and The Rig. It can be accessed on living-room devices such as TV, with more device types gaining support in the coming months.

Video Recaps automatically compile a season’s key plot points using generative AI. According to the company, the system analyses major moments and character arcs, selects relevant video clips and pairs them with audio effects, dialogue snippets and music. These elements are then stitched together with an AI-generated voiceover narration to produce a short visual summary intended to prepare viewers for a new season.

Video Recaps extend this idea by offering a visual, narrated format for the same purpose. How to access Video Recaps on Prime Video Navigate to the title page of a supported series.

Select the upcoming season you want to watch.

Look for the recap button on the detail page.

Choose between a Video Recap or a text-based X-Ray Recap, depending on what is available.