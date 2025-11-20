Snapchat arrives on Amazon Fire Tablets with Android, iOS apps inspired UI

Snapchat on Amazon Fire Tablets, and Snapchat Plus subscribers will be able to access all the benefits of their membership on the tablet, too. Snapchat is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets through the Amazon Appstore, making the app accessible to Fire OS users. The parent company Snap has confirmed that the app for Amazon Fire Tablets will be comparable to that for Android and iOS devices. Core features like Chat, Stories, Lenses, and Spotlight will be available inon Amazon Fire Tablets, and Snapchat Plus subscribers will be able to access all the benefits of their membership on the tablet, too.

What is Snapchat Plus

Snapchat Plus is a paid subscription plan for users to access premium exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. At present, subscribing to the Snapchat Plus plan makes the users eligible to access the following features:

#1 Best Friend

AI Captions

AI Creative Tools

Bitmoji Backgrounds

Chat Wallpapers

Create a Bio for My AI

Custom App Icon

Custom App Themes

Custom Chat Colours

Custom Ringtone Sounds

Custom Story Expiration

Custom Notification Sounds

Exclusive Bitmoji Pet and Car Options

Extended Best Friends List

Friends in Chat

Generative Chat Wallpapers

Generative Profile Backgrounds

Gift Snapchat+

Home Tab

Instant Streaks

Lightning Snaps

Peek a Peek

Post View Emoji

Priority Story Replies

Replay Again

Replay Your Own Snaps

Solar System

Snapchat+ Badge

Snapscore Multiplier

Story Boost

Story Rewatch

Story Timestamps

Story View Notifications

Streak Reminders

Streak Restore