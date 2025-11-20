Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat arrives on Amazon Fire Tablets with Android, iOS apps inspired UI

Snapchat is now available on Amazon Fire Tablets via the Amazon Appstore, bringing an Android and iOS-like experience with support for core features including Chat, Stories, Lenses and Spotlight

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Snapchat is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets through the Amazon Appstore, making the app accessible to Fire OS users. The parent company Snap has confirmed that the app for Amazon Fire Tablets will be comparable to that for Android and iOS devices. Core features like Chat, Stories, Lenses, and Spotlight will be available in Snapchat on Amazon Fire Tablets, and Snapchat Plus subscribers will be able to access all the benefits of their membership on the tablet, too. 

What is Snapchat Plus

Snapchat Plus is a paid subscription plan for users to access premium exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. At present, subscribing to the Snapchat Plus plan makes the users eligible to access the following features:
  • #1 Best Friend
  • AI Captions
  • AI Creative Tools
  • Bitmoji Backgrounds
  • Chat Wallpapers
  • Create a Bio for My AI
  • Custom App Icon
  • Custom App Themes
  • Custom Chat Colours
  • Custom Ringtone Sounds
  • Custom Story Expiration
  • Custom Notification Sounds
  • Exclusive Bitmoji Pet and Car Options
  • Extended Best Friends List
  • Friends in Chat
  • Generative Chat Wallpapers
  • Generative Profile Backgrounds
  • Gift Snapchat+
  • Home Tab
  • Instant Streaks
  • Lightning Snaps
  • Peek a Peek
  • Post View Emoji
  • Priority Story Replies
  • Replay Again
  • Replay Your Own Snaps
  • Solar System
  • Snapchat+ Badge
  • Snapscore Multiplier
  • Story Boost
  • Story Rewatch
  • Story Timestamps
  • Story View Notifications
  • Streak Reminders
  • Streak Restore
In related news, Snapchat has begun rolling out Topic Chats in select regions, letting users join interest-based group conversations without adding strangers or exposing their profiles. Users can tap a “Join the Chat” button to discuss trending topics, send messages, react and view related Snaps, with moderation in place to keep profiles private and restrict unwanted contact. Snapchat has not announced when the feature will launch in India.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

