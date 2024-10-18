Tech wrap Oct 18: Samsung Galaxy A16, ChatGPT, Android 15, iOS 18, and more

Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G

Following its global introduction earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has officially launched in India on October 18. Priced starting at Rs 18,999, this mid-range smartphone will receive software updates for a period of six years. While the global version is equipped with an Exynos chipset, the Indian variant features the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. It is available in Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black colour options. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After Mac, OpenAI's ChatGPT app for desktop arrives on Microsoft Windows OS

OpenAI has announced the preview of a dedicated ChatGPT application for Windows, which is currently accessible exclusively to paid users. An early version of the app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

Acer has unveiled the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. Featuring 14th generation Intel Core i7 14650HX and i5 14450HX processors, this laptop is equipped with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The company emphasized that the Nitro V 16 is designed to deliver optimal performance for both gamers and creators.

Samsung has announced the launch date for what is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The new foldable smartphone was anticipated to debut this month, and the company has confirmed that it will be unveiled on October 21.

Motorola has revealed that Google’s Circle to Search feature will be available on its smartphones, although it hasn't specified which models will support it.

China's OnePlus has announced a special event on October 24 to unveil its OxygenOS 15 user interface, based on Android 15. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official channels for a global audience. OnePlus stated that this next-generation UI for its devices will feature new animations and effects, as well as enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

China’s OPPO has unveiled its ColorOS 15 user interface, based on Android 15, in its home country. The update includes redesigned interface elements, new animations, and transition effects. ColorOS 15 also introduces an AI-powered assistant with an interface reminiscent of Apple’s Siri on iPhones. Additionally, it features an AirDrop-like function for sharing images, videos, and documents with iPhones.

China's OnePlus is preparing to introduce its flagship smartphone for 2025, the OnePlus 13, in its home market shortly. The company has been teasing information about the new device, and images of the OnePlus 13 have allegedly emerged online, showcasing several significant design updates.

With the launch of its new Android 15 operating system, Google has prioritized user privacy and security. Key updates include enhanced Theft Protection features, such as Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock, and the capability to erase smartphone data remotely. A recent update has made these features more easily accessible within the Settings menu.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently offered at a discounted price on Amazon India. Originally launched starting at Rs 129,999, it is now available from Rs 99,349. In addition to the discount, Amazon India is providing bank offers and no-cost EMI options for the device. However, only the base model with 256GB of storage is available on the platform at this time.

iOS 18 is the first platform upgrade from Apple to introduce India-centric features, including support for more languages, numerals from 12 languages, and voice call transcription in Indian English.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged Mexican companies to seek partnerships with startups and academic institutions, highlighting the opportunities presented by India’s business-friendly policies.

As workplaces worldwide adopt artificial intelligence (AI), employees are facing new stressors in adapting to this rapidly changing technology. A notable 96 percent of surveyed workers in the US report feeling pressure related to AI. According to a recent Wiley survey, 40 percent of respondents find it challenging to incorporate AI into their daily tasks, and a significant 75 percent lack confidence in using the technology effectively.