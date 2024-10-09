Tech wrap Oct 9: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Logitech POP Icon Keys, and more

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 for next-generation premium AI smartphones

Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9400 chipset, delivering enhanced performance across various applications. This next-generation flagship chip significantly boosts on-device artificial intelligence capabilities and supports tri-fold smartphones. Built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is reported to be up to 40 per cent more power-efficient than its predecessor, according to MediaTek. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Logitech debuts colourful POP Icon Keys keyboard and POP Mouse in India

Swiss computer peripheral manufacturer Logitech has introduced the POP Icon Keys wireless keyboard alongside the POP Mouse in India. Designed for both comfort and style, the POP Icon Keys keyboard features silent typing and customisable shortcuts, while the POP Mouse provides low-noise, smooth navigation. Both products will be available for purchase in India shortly.

Adobe has launched a new free web application called Adobe Content Authenticity, aimed at helping creators protect and gain attribution for their work through Content Credentials. This metadata will accompany digital content, detailing the creator and providing context on how the content was created and edited. Moreover, the app will enable users to indicate if they do not wish for their content to be utilised for training generative artificial intelligence models.

More From This Section

Google has begun the integration of its Gemini AI into the Fitbit smartphone app, which acts as a companion for Fitbit-branded wearables and Google Pixel Watches. The first Gemini-powered feature for Fitbit is Insight Explorer, providing personalised responses to users' health-related inquiries. This feature is available as an opt-in experiment in a new “Fitbit Labs” section of the app, currently limited to select users.

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on October 4, the device features a dual-display design, including a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the back that allows users to view quick notifications and image previews. Additionally, the phone comes with a customisable “Action Key,” which can be assigned various tasks, similar to Apple’s Action Button on the iPhone 16 series.



Fourteen years after its initial launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to Microsoft Windows computers. American video game developer Rockstar Games has announced that the original Red Dead Redemption game, along with its Undead Nightmare expansion, will be available for PC gamers on October 29.

Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy A16 5G in India, following its global launch on October 8. The South Korean electronics company has yet to confirm a specific launch timeline. The Galaxy A16 5G will receive six years of software support regarding Android upgrades and security updates, marking a significant advancement in mid-range smartphones with segment-defining features.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning regarding vulnerabilities found in the Microsoft Edge browser for Windows. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s nodal agency has classified these vulnerabilities as high risk, indicating that remote attackers could exploit them to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the affected systems.

On Tuesday, the US government indicated it may request a judge to compel Alphabet's Google to divest certain parts of its business, such as its Chrome browser and Android operating system, alleging that these components maintain an illegal monopoly in online search.