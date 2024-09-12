Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched: Price, specs

China’s Vivo has launched the T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. The latest addition in its T-series, the T3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and features a 5,500 mAh battery. The smartphone boasts IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Touted by the company as the segment's fastest curved phone, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has SCHOTT Xensation Glass with improved cushioning for shock absorption and drop protection.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

Colours: Frost Green and Lunar Gray

As for the introductory offers, HDFC Bank users can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 18, starting 7:00 pm, on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo India online store. It will also be available at select retail stores.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It boots Android 14 operating system-based FunTouch OS 14, with Vivo promising two years of Android software updates and three years of security patches.

For imaging, the smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS (Sony IMX921) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front houses a 50MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS and features hybrid OIS + EIS stabilisation.

The smartphone also packs AI features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance, and it offers dual stereo speakers.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 14-based FunTouch OS