Vivo V40e, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Check price, specs

Vivo has launched the V40e smartphone in India. The latest addition to the Vivo V40 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and features a 5,500mAh battery. The V40e boasts a dual-camera setup with Aura Light, alongside an IP64 dust and water resistance rating and Wet Touch technology, enhancing usability even in wet conditions. Here are the details:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 28,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 30,999 Colours: Royal Bronze and Mint Green ALSO READ: Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched: Price, specs

Vivo V40e: Availability and offers

The Vivo V40e will be available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and all partner retail stores. Pre-booking for the smartphone began on September 25 and will be available starting October 2.

Introductory offers for online purchases include a 10 per cent discount on SBI and HDFC cards or a 10 per cent exchange bonus. Additionally, a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for six months is available. For offline introductory offers, customers can avail of a 10 per cent cashback and a free 10-month extended warranty on the device. Customers can also purchase the Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.

Vivo V40e: Details

The Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch 3D AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W charging. The Vivo V40e runs on Android 14 based on FunTouch OS 14, with Vivo offering three years of Android software updates and four years of security patches.

The Vivo V40e sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony IMX882) with optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there a 50MP camera sensor. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, with the rear camera featuring a combination of OIS and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The smartphone also includes various artificial intelligence features, such as AI Eraser, AI Photo Enhancer, AI Superlink, and AI Quick Network Selection. The company has stated that the Sony Professional Night Portrait Camera incorporates Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an upgraded HD imaging algorithm.

Vivo V40e: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front Camera: 50MP

RAM: 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 80W