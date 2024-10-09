Rockstar to release Red Dead Redemption video game for PCs on October 29

Fourteen years after its launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to Microsoft Windows computers. American video game developer Rockstar Games has announced that the original Red Dead Redemption game, along with its Undead Nightmare expansion, will arrive for PC gamers on October 29.

The company stated that it has collaborated with UK-based video game developer Double Eleven to bring John Marston—the main protagonist of the game—and the playable story of his journey to PC, along with enhancements such as native 4K resolution support. Rockstar Games previously collaborated with Double Eleven in 2023 to bring the game to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, as Red Dead Redemption originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare: Port to PC

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the PC version of the Red Dead Redemption video game will receive several platform-specific enhancements, including native 4K resolution gameplay support at up to 144Hz refresh rate on compatible hardware. The video game will support keyboard and mouse inputs, as well as external monitors with Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios. Additionally, the game will feature HDR10 visuals and support for various graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered graphic upscaling technologies, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3.7 and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.0. The game will also utilise NVIDIA’s DLSS Frame Generation technology to add extra frames for smoother gameplay.

The game will soon be available for pre-purchase on the Rockstar Store, Steam game distribution platform, and the Epic Games Store.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare: Details

The developer has revealed that Red Dead Redemption follows the story of former outlaw John Marston as he embarks on a quest across the American West and Mexico to hunt down the last remaining members of the Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. The story continues in the 2018 sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, which is already available on PC.

The PC version of the game will also feature the Undead Nightmare story expansion, which reimagines the world of Red Dead Redemption into a fight for survival against zombie hordes as players seek a cure.