Tech wrap Sep 11: Sony PS5 Pro, Sonos Ace, JioPhone Prima 2, HMD 110, more

Sony launches PlayStation 5 Pro

With the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony is offering a mid-cycle enhancement to the PS5 gaming console. Revealed at a special event on September 10, the PS5 Pro features significant performance upgrades and some subtle design tweaks. It will be released in select regions starting November 7. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sonos Ace headphones launched in India to rival Apple AirPods Max

US audio device manufacturer Sonos has entered the Indian market with the launch of the Sonos Ace. These over-ear headphones mark Sonos's debut in the personal audio sector. The Sonos Ace features support for lossless and spatial audio, as well as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an Aware Mode.

Reliance Industries Limited has introduced the JioPhone Prima 2, a budget-friendly 4G feature phone powered by a Qualcomm chip. Running on KaiOS, this device includes apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant. It also supports JioCinema and JioChat, along with UPI and QR code payments through JioPay.

On September 11, HMD Global introduced the HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones in India. These devices provide access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts via the Cloud Phone App. Additionally, they allow UPI transactions without needing an internet connection through a pre-installed app.

China's Huawei unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world's first tri-fold smartphone, in its home market on September 10. This device boasts a 10.2-inch OLED display that can be folded into a regular smartphone or a dual-screen foldable format. Huawei's announcement followed closely behind Apple's reveal of the iPhone 16 series, positioning Huawei as a direct competitor to the American tech giant, especially in China.

At the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, Apple introduced a range of new features for the iPhone 16 series, such as the Camera Control button, Apple Intelligence, and Visual Intelligence. However, some features will not be available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at launch.

Samsung is said to be preparing to include anti-reflective displays in its forthcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, akin to those on the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. As reported by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are anticipated to incorporate this technology, although specifics on its application are not yet clear.

Microsoft has launched its new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription plan for consoles in India. Announced in July, this new plan replaces the previous Xbox Game Pass for Console offering. It provides a balanced option between the entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core and the more comprehensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plans.

Samsung is expected to soon release the Fan Edition (FE) variant of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to debut in October alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The new Fan Edition model is rumored to be priced higher than the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Leaked images indicate that while the Galaxy S24 FE will share a similar design with the S23 FE, it will come in new color options.

Google has rolled out updates designed to enhance tab management across devices. While Chrome already supports saving Tab Groups on signed-in desktops, the new updates will improve how users organize and access their tabs on phones and tablets.

Starting at Rs 21,999, the Redmi Pad Pro offers a practical everyday tablet experience with a vibrant display, impressive speakers, long battery life, and sufficient performance for regular tasks.

As India’s fast-expanding quick commerce sector gains traction, emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are heavily investing in this channel to fuel their growth.

Zoho Corp's IT management division, ManageEngine, has been intensifying its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), aiming to establish itself as a leader in digital transformation for IT services.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of supply chain resilience for the economy and advocated for increased investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, which underpins technologies ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday that the government has begun developing the second phase of the semiconductor policy, Semicon 2.0, which is anticipated to be implemented within the next 3-4 months.

On Tuesday, China’s Huawei Technologies introduced a three-way foldable phone, aiming to strengthen its position against Apple in the world’s largest smartphone market with a new and increasingly popular form factor in China.

In a significant legal blow to Apple Inc and Google, the European Union has achieved major victories in its ongoing quest for Big Tech accountability. These rulings mark a key milestone in the EU’s efforts to curb corporate power and promote a fair market. Apple has lost its appeal against a €13 billion ($14.4 billion) tax bill, while Google has been slapped with a €2.4 billion fine for market abuse, sending a strong signal to Silicon Valley.