Tech wrap Sep 17: iOS 18, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-reserve, more

iOS 18: Passwords to home screen customisations, check new iPhone features

Apple has started rolliout the iOS 18 operating system to compatible iPhone models. First showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this year, iOS 18 brings various updates to the user interface along with a range of new tools and features to enhance user experience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung begins pre-reserve for upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series in India

Samsung has started the pre-reservation for its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series. Customers can secure their device by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000 and receive benefits of up to Rs 3,499 on their next Galaxy Tab S10 series purchase.

China’s Honor has released the Pad X8a in India. This tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an 8,300 mAh battery. Additionally, Honor has launched a Nadal Kids Edition tailored for younger users, featuring a child-safe, food-grade silicone design with a shockproof body. The Pad X8a also comes with dual TUV Rheinland certifications and includes eye protection features such as Ambient Light Care and an E-ink mode to improve the reading experience.

China’s OnePlus has introduced the Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds in India. These budget-friendly wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and the company’s BassWave 2.0 technology to improve bass performance.

Finnish mobile phone brand Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has introduced the Skyline smartphone in India. Revealed in July, the phone boasts a design reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia series and highlights ease of repair. HMD claims that the Skyline smartphone allows for straightforward at-home repairs by facilitating the quick and easy disassembly of key replaceable parts.

Samsung is said to be expanding the rollout of One UI 6.1.1 to additional Galaxy devices. Initially introduced for its new foldable devices earlier this year, the update began reaching older models earlier this month.

Belkin, the American consumer electronics company, has introduced the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro in India. This Apple-certified accessory is compatible with DockKit and is engineered to track subjects on camera as they move, providing 360 degrees of panning and 90 degrees of tilting.

Apple has started distributing watchOS 11 to compatible Apple Watches, coinciding with the release of iOS 18 for iPhones. This new operating system introduces several enhancements, with Sleep Apnea detection being a key feature. While the Apple Watch Series 10 will come with watchOS 11 pre-installed, the update also brings Sleep Apnea detection to certain older models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Android apps generally display notifications individually on each device they are installed on, which means they don't recognize when a notification has been seen on one device. As a result, notifications that a user has viewed on one device may reappear as unread on another, due to the lack of synchronization of notification status across devices.

Lenovo Group Ltd. has begun manufacturing AI servers in southeastern India, marking a significant step in the country’s ambition to become a tech leader. On Tuesday, the company announced that it is producing these advanced computers in Pondicherry and plans to expand its operations in the Bangalore area, including establishing a research lab dedicated to artificial intelligence. This move represents Lenovo’s shift from its traditional focus on laptops and smartphones to high-tech innovations.

On Monday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced that it is banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya, and other Russian state media networks from its platforms. The company cited these outlets' use of misleading tactics to conduct covert influence operations online.

On Monday, Microsoft-backed OpenAI announced that its safety committee will independently manage the security and safety protocols for the development and deployment of its artificial intelligence models.

Australia’s government aims to prohibit children up to age 16 from using social media and is investing millions to determine how to implement this ban. However, it's likely that tech-savvy teenagers, who are familiar with platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, will quickly find ways to bypass the restrictions.

At a trial on Monday, antitrust enforcers argued that Google acquired the advertising technology provider AdMeld in 2011 because the search giant perceived the startup as a "threat" to its online display advertising strategy.

Microsoft Corp. announced that Vodafone Group Plc has entered into a major agreement to utilize artificial intelligence assistants for Office. Additionally, Microsoft revealed a suite of new AI tools aimed at helping users create Excel charts, manage emails, and enhance collaboration.