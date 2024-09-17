Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung begins pre-reserve for upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series in India

Samsung is offering an e-voucher of Rs 3,499 along with accessories for pre-reserving the Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Samsung has initiated the pre-reservation process for its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series. Customers can now pre-reserve the device by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000 and avail benefits of up to Rs 3,499 on the next Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: Pre-reserve details

Customers wishing to purchase the Galaxy Tab S10 series can pre-reserve their devices by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000 through Samsung’s website, Samsung India Smart Cafes, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and at Samsung’s authorised retail stores across India. The pre-reservation period will end on September 24.
Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy S-series tablet will receive their device early, before the open sale begins. They will also receive an e-voucher that can be redeemed during pre-booking on Samsung’s website or Samsung Shop App for eligible add-on products. It is important to note that the e-voucher can only be applied at checkout on add-on products when the main device is added to the cart.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a 45W travel adapter and an S Pen to customers who pre-reserve the devices at no extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: How to pre-reserve
  • Visit Samsung's pre-reserve page.
  • Click on the pre-reserve button to add the next Galaxy pre-reserve VIP Pass.
  • Pay Rs 1,000 using any available prepaid payment option on the pre-reserve page.
  • You will receive the next Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass via email and message on your registered email/mobile number.
  • When the pre-booking process begins, use the same login ID (mobile number or email address) used during pre-reservation for the next Galaxy.
  • The Rs 1,000 paid for pre-reserving your next Galaxy will be adjusted from the purchase price of the Galaxy Tab S10 series device.
  • If the e-voucher is not redeemed by the end of the pre-booking period, it will be automatically cancelled, and the Rs 1,000 will be refunded to the original payment method after the pre-booking period concludes.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: What to expect

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to be available in two sizes: a 12.4-inch model and a 14.6-inch Ultra model. Samsung is anticipated to eliminate the smaller 11-inch model from the line-up this year. Both the standard and Ultra models are expected to resemble their predecessors, with minor design changes. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is likely to feature a notch design on the top in landscape orientation to house dual front-facing cameras and will come with slightly slimmer bezels.
According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung plans to use MediaTek chips to power all upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 devices, likely the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chip. This contradicts previous reports suggesting a dual-chip strategy that would involve using Samsung’s own Exynos chips in certain regions.

Additionally, Samsung is reportedly planning to include a dedicated Galaxy AI key on Bluetooth keyboards and folio cases for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, similar to the Copilot button on new Windows laptops.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

