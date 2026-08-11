YouTube updates channel monetisation rules after 8 years: What's changing

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube has announced changes to its Partner Program (YPP) that will introduce new eligibility requirements for creators seeking ad and YouTube Premium revenue sharing from 2027. New creators applying to the programme will need either 8,000 qualified watch hours in the last 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the last 90 days.

The changes will take effect on February 1, 2027 and will not affect creators who are already part of the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube said the changes are mainly focused at rewarding active creators and expanding opportunities to earn on the platform. The changes mark YouTube’s first significant update to YPP requirements since 2018. The company said it expects to pay creators more in 2027 than it did in 2026.

YouTube monetisation requirements: What’s new Under the updated rules, new creators applying for ad and Premium revenue sharing through YPP will need to meet one of two thresholds. According to the company, they can qualify with 8,000 qualified watch hours during the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views during the previous 90 days. ALSO READ: OpenAI expands Daybreak with GPT-5.6-Cyber model as AI cyber breaches surge YouTube said the entry requirements for its Fan Funding and shopping products will remain unchanged. The new thresholds therefore specifically apply to entry into ad and Premium revenue sharing for new creators.

YouTube Shorts YouTube is also changing how Shorts revenue is distributed. From February 1, 2027, existing creators will need 10 million qualified Shorts views over the previous 90 days to remain eligible for ads and subscription revenue sharing on Shorts. Channels that fall below the 10-million-view threshold will remain in YPP and will continue earning from their long-form content. Shorts revenue sharing will resume automatically when a channel crosses the 10-million-view threshold again. As per YouTube, creators who already earn significant revenue from Shorts are unlikely to be affected by the changes. YouTube said it plans to introduce new incentive programmes rather than relying only on advertising revenue. For channels below the 10-million Shorts view threshold, the company said these programmes will offer ways to earn by reaching certain milestones.

These include bonuses linked to YouTube Shopping, incentives for brand deals and earnings boosts for starting and growing trends. The company has mentioned that more details about these programmes will be shared later. YPP criteria for new creators from February, 2027 Subscribers: 1,000

Watch hours: 8,000

Shorts views: 20 million Premium Lite expands to more countries YouTube is also expanding the Premium Lite to all countries where YouTube Premium is available. The subscription offers uninterrupted, offline and background viewing of most content. Creators will receive a share of revenue from Premium and Premium Lite subscriptions based on member watch time and views. YouTube said creators receive 55 per cent of the allocated revenue for long-form videos and 45 per cent for Shorts.