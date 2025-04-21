TechWrap April 21: OPPO K13, Nothing Phone 3, WhatsApp message translation

OPPO has rolled out its K13 5G smartphone in India, starting at ₹17,999. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display alongside a hefty 7,000mAh battery. According to OPPO, the K13 is designed to deliver fluid multitasking and immersive gaming experiences.

Nothing has already unveiled the Phone 3a and 3a Pro this year and is prepping to release the CMF Phone 3 Pro soon. Now, company CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the flagship Nothing Phone 3 will arrive in the third quarter, though detailed specs remain under wraps.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is trialing a new feature that automatically translates chat messages. According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to download specific language packs, suggesting that the translations will run locally and be powered by Meta AI. The feature is currently available in beta on Android and could expand to more users soon.

Redmi has introduced the Watch Move smartwatch in India, priced at ₹1,999. It offers over 140 workout modes, a range of health tracking features, and claims a tracking accuracy of up to 98.5%. The watch is part of Xiaomi’s push for locally manufactured wearables.

Motorola’s Edge 60 smartphone is tipped to debut alongside the Edge 60 Pro and the Razr 60 foldables on April 24. Leaks suggest the Edge 60 will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Android 15, and 50MP front and rear cameras.

Ahead of its official reveal, leaked marketing materials have given a glimpse into Motorola’s Razr 60 Ultra. The 2025 flip-style foldable is expected to sport updated internals, including a larger battery and improved display, continuing the Razr line’s modern take on the clamshell form.

YouTube Music to soon get 'Consistent volume' option for normalising volume Youtube Music is reportedly rolling out a new ‘consistent volume’ control feature for Android and iOS app, which will help normalise volume across tracks. According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature will also reduce the variations that occur in sound while switching to videos. In a way this new feature is similar to the ‘Stable volume’ feature that was introduced in the YouTube app for balancing the range of volume levels in a video. Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed: Shadows could be heading to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. A PEGI rating spotted online hints at its release alongside other AAA titles as part of Switch 2’s launch window, which kicks off on June 5.

AltStore Classic is now available in the EU via AltStore PAL, allowing iPhone and iPad users to run Nintendo Switch games using on-device JIT compilation. The release is enabled by the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which opens the door for third-party app stores and non-notarized apps.

Samsung is enhancing its AI-powered home appliances with support for Indian vernacular languages and localized smart features. The move is aimed at boosting its footprint in India’s competitive appliances segment, the company said.

Apple is reportedly preparing a substantial upgrade for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The 2025 models are expected to bring design refinements, improved cameras, enhanced displays, and longer battery life, making them standout devices in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Tesla is in talks with Micron (USA) and CG Semi (India) as part of a broader push to diversify its semiconductor supply chain. The electric vehicle maker is reportedly working to reduce its reliance on a limited set of chip suppliers amid growing demand for automotive-grade semiconductors.