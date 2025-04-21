YouTube Music to soon get 'Consistent volume' option for normalising volume

Youtube Music is reportedly rolling out a new ‘consistent volume’ control feature for Android and iOS app, which will help normalise volume across tracks. According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature will also reduce the variations that occur in sound while switching to videos. In a way this new feature is similar to the ‘Stable volume’ feature that was introduced in the YouTube app for balancing the range of volume levels in a video.

What is ‘Consistent Volume’ feature

The new ‘Consistent volume’ feature reportedly allows users to make the volume consistent throughout the tracks. It will also help in getting rid of the sound variation that is caused by switching on to the video mode. According to the report, the new feature is rolling out gradually, and will likely be available more widely soon.

On the iOS version of the app, users can go to the settings option, then choose “Playback and Restrictions” to manage this feature. Here users will get the option to enable or disable the consistent volume option. On the Android version of the app, the new option can be found in the Playback option within app settings.

As per the report, the consistent volume feature has only been spotted in version 8.15 of the YouTube Music app on iOS.