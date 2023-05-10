Telangana government launched the first robotics framework in the country

Telangana launched a state Robotics Framework to strive towards technological advancements and development. It became the first state to do so in the country.



The policy aims to create a sustainable robotics ecosystem and promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and R&D to lead Telangana to a leading position in the field of Robotics. Framework developed by Emerging Technologies Wing

The State Robotics Framework is developed by the Emerging Technologies Wing of Telenagana's ITE&C Department, collaborating with the All Indian Robotics Association with insights from academia, industry experts and stakeholders.



The Emerging Technologies Wing was established by the Telangana government in the year 2017. The wing was developed to revolutionise the IT and robotics industry.



Telangana Government Robotics Framework uses this robotics technology to bring growth and development in key domains, like agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer robotics.



The state also established Robo parks equipped with testing facilities, co-working options, and co-production or manufacturing options, which the government owns along with the industry, academia, and incubators at competitive rates.



Not only that, but the state is actively working towards a world-class robotics accelerator which aims to provide startups with the necessary incubation, infrastructure, authorisation support, market insights, investor connect, and mentorship support. Telangana plans to organise the global summit

Telangana government is planning to organise a global robotics summit to show the world its robotics ecosystem and also to attract investment from all over the world.



The summit will work as an opportunity and platform for all the new startups, researchers and industry leaders to share their work with the world. They can even explore new business opportunities.



The state plans to set up a new separate body called the Robotics Innovation Center (TRIC) to take care of the implementation of the framework. KT Rama Rao on emerging technologies

KT Rama Rao, the minister of IT and industries, says Telangana is striving towards technological advancements and development and the government is committed to embracing new technologies and promoting innovation across different sectors.



The IT minister further said, "I'm confident that the four key focus domains and five key pillars in the framework will nurture and promote a vibrant and sustainable robotics industry in Telangana."



"We chose eight emerging technologies which are at the forefront of the fourth Industrial Revolution such as AI, Blockchain, Drones, Additive Manufacturing, IoT, Space Tech, Cloud and Robotics and are set to drive ecosystem development and government adoption in these areas," says T Rama Rao.

