These Samsung phones from 2022 get Galaxy AI features with OneUI 6.1 update

South Korean electronics maker Samsung has started rolling out OneUI 6.1 update, based on Android 14, to Galaxy S22 series smartphones. With the update, Samsung has expanded the Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. For reference, these models were launched by Samsung in 2022. Earlier, Samsung rolled out the OneUI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23 series, including the smartphone model in the Fan Edition line-up.

Consumer technology news platform Android Authority has reported that several Galaxy AI features and Google’s gesture-driven “Circle to Search” feature have started to appear on the Galaxy S22 series smartphones post the OneUI 6.1 update.

According to the report, select Galaxy S22 owners from South Korea have confirmed the arrival of the OneUI 6.1 system update. The report stated that the new system update for the Galaxy S22 smartphones in South Korea is packed with some Galaxy AI features – Live Translate for calls, Interpreter, Browser Assist, and Circle to Search. However, not all Galaxy AI features are included in the update.

The Galaxy AI features expansion to Samsung smartphones from 2022 is in line with previous media reports, which stated that the Galaxy AI features would be rolled out to the 2022 Galaxy S-series smartphones eventually.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S-series

The Galaxy S22 series is available at a discounted price on Flipkart during its Big Saving Days sale. The series encompasses the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, only the former two models are available in sale on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB + 128GB): Rs 36,999, inclusive of all offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB + 128GB): Rs 69,999

Samsung has even better deals available on its Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The company is offering the Galaxy S23 and S23FE smartphones at discounted rates. The Galaxy S23 FE is available at Rs 33,999 onwards, and the Galaxy S23 smartphone starts at Rs 44,999. These prices are inclusive of bank cashback of up to Rs 2,000.