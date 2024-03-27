Sensex (    %)
                             
OneUI 6.1: These Samsung smartphones, tablets to get Galaxy AI on March 28

Samsung has published a blogpost confirming the rollout of OneUI 6.1 from March 28. The update will bring Galaxy AI features to its older generation smartphones and tablets

OneUI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean Electronics maker Samsung is set to expand Galaxy AI to more device with OneUI 6.1 update, which it said will rollout for supported devices from March 28. In a press note released by the company, Samsung confirmed that the  One UI 6.1 update will start to roll out in the US first for the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5. Subsequently, the system update will rollout to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Wi-Fi version.
Earlier, the company confirmed that the Galaxy AI features that will be available with OneUI 6.1 update will include Chat Assist, Live Translate for calls, and Interpreter. The gesture driven “Circle to Search” feature, currently exclusive to Galaxy S24 series and Google’s Pixel 8 series, will also be available on select Galaxy devices.
Other AI-powered productivity tools such as  Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Transcript Assist will be available on supported Galaxy devices as well. Galaxy AI powered media tools such as Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and Instant Slow-mo for videos are also coming to other Galaxy devices.
Galaxy AI: Supported devices
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
  • Galaxy Tab S9
While the Galaxy S22 series is not part of the list, there are media reports stating that the AI features might trickle down to the 2022 Galaxy S-series smartphones as well. Last week, citing Samsung's head of Mobile division, Roh Tae-moon, 9To5Google reported that the company is currently reviewing the possibility of bringing Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22 series devices. Galaxy AI features with the OneUI 6.1 update will be rolling out to the Galaxy S23FE smartphone, which is powered by the same chip that made its debut on the Galaxy S22 series. This suggests that there is a possibility that the company would bring the AI features to the flagship smartphone series from two years ago.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

