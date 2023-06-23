TikTok expands its e-commerce presence to compete with Shein and Amazon



According to a Tech Crunch report, TikTok is selling products that are shipped by its subsidiary or parent company, Byte Dance. The feature is currently in testing mode in the UK and it offers products that appear in trending videos, such as a tool to extract ear wax. TikTok is trying its hands at adding a new shopping feature "Trendy Beat" in its application.



TikTok is trying to do what Amazon has done earlier, promoting its own best-selling items representing a vast shift from TikTok's existing shopping marketplace. The short-video-making app will take a small commission from vendors by allowing them to sell through their app. The items advertised in the TikTok app are shipped from China, sold by a Singapore-registered company, and owned by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.



The company is heavily promoting the Trendy Beat feature over rival sellers. TikTok essentially builds its own product and sales pipeline instead of depending on third-party sellers to create their TikTok shop under its new approach. TikTok says the company is exploring new ways to improve the consumer experience, and they are in the early stages of experimenting with new shopping features.



The report further says that it leverages the knowledge of the product gaining popularity that allows ByteDance an opportunity to either acquire or manufacture those products. According to Financial Times, ByteDance plans to start selling its own product in its app, which is referred to as "Project S."



TikTok made some significant restructuring last month and refocused on its e-commerce efforts in its existing markets in the UK, rather than going international expansion in Western markets. ByteDance is building its online retailing unit to challenge groups like Shein or cheap product sellers and Pinduoduo’s sister app Temu.