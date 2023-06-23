Home / Technology / Tech News / TikTok expands its e-commerce presence to compete with Shein and Amazon

TikTok expands its e-commerce presence to compete with Shein and Amazon

TikTok expands its e-commerce business with its new shopping feature called Trendy Beat. The feature is currently in testing mode in the UK.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TikTok is trying its hands at adding a new shopping feature "Trendy Beat" in its application. 
According to a Tech Crunch report, TikTok is selling products that are shipped by its subsidiary or parent company, Byte Dance. The feature is currently in testing mode in the UK and it offers products that appear in trending videos, such as a tool to extract ear wax.

The items advertised in the TikTok app are shipped from China, sold by a Singapore-registered company, and owned by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.
TikTok is trying to do what Amazon has done earlier, promoting its own best-selling items representing a vast shift from TikTok's existing shopping marketplace. The short-video-making app will take a small commission from vendors by allowing them to sell through their app.

TikTok says the company is exploring new ways to improve the consumer experience, and they are in the early stages of experimenting with new shopping features.
The company is heavily promoting the Trendy Beat feature over rival sellers. TikTok essentially builds its own product and sales pipeline instead of depending on third-party sellers to create their TikTok shop under its new approach.

According to Financial Times, ByteDance plans to start selling its own product in its app, which is referred to as "Project S."
The report further says that it leverages the knowledge of the product gaining popularity that allows ByteDance an opportunity to either acquire or manufacture those products. 

ByteDance is building its online retailing unit to challenge groups like Shein or cheap product sellers and Pinduoduo’s sister app Temu.
TikTok made some significant restructuring last month and refocused on its e-commerce efforts in its existing markets in the UK, rather than going international expansion in Western markets.

One of the ByteDance employees said that Bytedance realised that they want to build their own brand in the TikTok app instead of creating an independent application like Shein and Temu.
The shopping link of Trendy Beats is linked with Seitu, registered in Singapore. Public records suggested that If Yooou, a retail business owned by ByteDance, is also connected to Seitu, reported Financial Times.

Also Read

Investing in defence ties with India for balance in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon

TikTok adds new feature for users to find specific parts of videos

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Customers in UK fall victim to FB, Insta shopping scams every 7 min: Report

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

Intel India chief Nivruti Rai resigns, successor to be announced soon

AI threatens jobs but more than a quarter of workers still plan to quit

Google backs creation of cybersecurity clinics with $20 mn donation: Pichai

Meta Verified launched in India: Check its price, other details here

Topics :TikTokSocial MediaByteDance

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story