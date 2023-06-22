

The new subscription-based model is intended to provide secure services and authentication for its users, as well as a variety of features such as account verification. After Twitter, social media behemoth Meta has launched 'Meta Verified,' a paid subscription model for its Facebook and Instagram in India.



Meta Verified costs Rs 699 per month for iOS and Android devices, and Rs 599 for web Facebook users. In India, the pricing of Meta's paid subscription model is lower than previously speculated. "Meta Verified is now available in India, the UK, and Canada with Brazil coming soon. Any previously verified account will maintain its status on Instagram and Facebook for free," Mark Zuckerberg said on Meta Channel on Wednesday.



Meta Verified was primarily launched earlier this year in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Unlike Twitter, the company has not implemented a yearly subscription model. However, Meta Verified costs less than Twitter Blue, which costs Rs 650 per month for web users and Rs 900 per month for Android and iOS users.

Meta Verified features

As the name suggests, the new feature will provide subscribers with a blue badge, additional impersonation against fake accounts claiming to be the user, direct access to customer support, and increased visibility and reach.



The company had been thinking of a paid offering that will unlock these features since last year. "Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify the account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg had said earlier.

How do I get a Meta Verified subscription?

To be eligible for Meta Verified, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.



"The ID must match the profile name and photo of the Instagram or Facebook account that you're applying for. Once your profile has been verified, you can't change your username or date of birth on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verification application process again," Meta said. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for. Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.



What happens to accounts that have already been verified? Users will have to also subscribe to the new model on Instagram and Facebook separately.