Tim Cook 'over the moon' as Apple eyes massive growth in India market

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said he is "over the moon excited" about India, characterising the country's market as a "huge opportunity" for the tech giant.

"Yes. I think it's a huge opportunity for us. We've been focused on this for a while. It's the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest PC market," Cook said at Apple's second quarter 2026 earnings call on Thursday.

Cook's remarks came to a question about his outlook on the Indian market and the overall opportunity it offers.

He also acknowledged that the tech giant still has a "modest share" in India despite doing "extremely well" in the country for quite some time.

Tim also discussed India's rising middle class, the potential it has and said since most customers across all our product lines are new to the brand, it's a perfect environment for us to grow. " Net-net, I'm over the moon excited about India," he added. Apple saw its quarterly revenue climb 17 per cent to $111.2 billion. Cook noted that the company hit new March quarter records across both developed and emerging markets, with India being a standout among the regions seeing double-digit growth. Cook said Apple was also "thrilled" to launch its sixth store in India, opening a new location in Borivali in February, the second store in Mumbai. Apple has stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

"It has been wonderful to see how we've continued to grow in India in recent years, part of our larger efforts to connect with even more customers in emerging markets all over the world," Cook said. Cook also said that for the iPhones, "we're seeing double-digit growth in the majority of the markets we track from the US to Latin America to Greater China to Western Europe, to India to Japan to Southeast Asia." Apple's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said Mac revenue was $8.4 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the strength of the recent product launches, including MacBook Neo.