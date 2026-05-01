Anthropic announces Claude Security beta for enterprise customers

Anthropic today announced that Claude Security is now available in public beta to Claude Enterprise customers. This will give enterprise clients a tool to scan codebases for vulnerabilities and generate patches.

Powered by Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Security is a dedicated defensive product for security teams (initially released in research preview as Claude Code Security in February).

“AI cybersecurity capabilities are advancing fast. Today’s models are already highly effective at finding flaws in software code; the next generation will be more capable still, and will be particularly effective at autonomously exploiting these flaws. Now is the time for organisations to act to improve their security, preparing for a world in which working software exploits are much easier to discover,” said the company in a blog.

Claude Security—previously known as Claude Code Security—has already been tested by hundreds of organisations of all sizes in limited research preview, helping teams scan their codebases for vulnerabilities and generate targeted patches, said the company. Their feedback has shaped today’s release, which makes Claude Security available to all Enterprise customers. The company also said that its technology partners, including CrowdStrike, Microsoft Security, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, TrendAI, and Wiz are embedding Opus 4.7 into their tools; in addition, services partners like Accenture, BCG, Deloitte, Infosys and PwC are now helping organisations deploy Claude-integrated security solutions. “Claude Security—previously known as Claude Code Security—has already been tested by hundreds of organisations of all sizes in limited research preview, helping teams scan their codebases for vulnerabilities and generate targeted patches. Their feedback has shaped today’s release, which makes Claude Security available to all Enterprise customers,” said the company.