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India emerges as largest market for ChatGPT Images 2.0 within a week

Within a week of launch, Indian users are driving adoption of OpenAI's image tool, using it for anime portraits, fashion concepts and creative storytelling beyond productivity use

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Like many other markets, in India there are also country-level prompts that are growing in popularity. These include cinematic portrait collage, Y2K romantic portrait, and others | Image Credit: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
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Within a week of the launch of ChatGPT Images 2.0, India has emerged as its largest market, said OpenAI.
 
In a blog, OpenAI said, “A week after OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0, Indian users are turning the tool into something far bigger than an AI photo editor.”
 
The company also shared how Indian users are using this. The biggest trend emerging in India is using this for turning everyday photos into dramatic studio-style portraits.
 
“From turning selfies into anime posters and cinematic headshots, to generating tarot cards, fantasy newspaper covers, and “style me” fashion moodboards, ChatGPT’s latest image model is quickly becoming part of India’s internet culture, especially among young users experimenting with identity, aesthetics, and storytelling online,” said the company.
 
The new model is designed to handle far more complex image generation tasks: from accurately rendering text and multilingual prompts to creating highly detailed visuals with minimal instructions.
 
It is also OpenAI’s first image model with “thinking” capabilities, meaning it can reason through prompts, generate multiple distinct outputs, and even use web context in real time for smarter visual creation, said the company.
 
But beyond the tech, the social behaviour around it is what is standing out, said the company, with usage extending far beyond workplace or productivity use cases. In fact, India has the highest number of users for ChatGPT’s Images 2.0 since its launch one week ago.
 
Like many other markets, in India there are also country-level prompts that are growing in popularity. These include cinematic portrait collage, Y2K romantic portrait, and others.
 
The trend reflects how AI image generation in India is increasingly blending with creator culture, fandoms, fashion, and social media identity, rather than being limited to traditional “AI productivity” use cases.
 
Top 5 trends:
  • Universal Lighting → turning everyday photos into dramatic studio-style portraits
  • Headshot → polished LinkedIn, creator, and celebrity-style profile images
  • Anime → manga-inspired transformations and stylised avatars
  • Spring → soft pastel, dreamy seasonal aesthetics
  • Style Me → AI-generated fashion transformations and outfit concepts
 
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Topics :ChatGPTOpenAIartifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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