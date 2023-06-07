Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations



In an ABC interview, Tim Cook stated that while Apple incorporates AI into its products, the public does not necessarily consider those products to be powered by artificial intelligence. Following Bill Gates' admission that he uses the chatbot, Apple CEO Tim Cook has now revealed that he does as well, expressing enthusiasm for the tool's "unique applications."



Cook stated that while regulations are necessary, AI is already powerful and its development is accelerating. Since technology is advancing so quickly, he believes that regulation will struggle to keep up. The Apple CEO also stated that the company is closely monitoring ChatGPT, stating that large language models - the AI technology that powers ChatGPT and Bard - show "great promise" but also the potential for bias and misinformation.



Cook's remarks on AI's rapid development and considerable power come on the heels of a high-profile statement last week about AI's risks, signed by tech leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. "So, I think it's incumbent on companies to regulate themselves as well," he said.

However, AI researchers and critics are increasingly claiming that overarching statements about AI's growing power and threats distract from the real-world harms that the algorithms can cause to marginalised communities right now, rather than in the distant future.