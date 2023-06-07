Home / Technology / Tech News / Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations

Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that regulation is necessary in the AI space and that he believes that guardrails should also be in place

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following Bill Gates' admission that he uses the chatbot, Apple CEO Tim Cook has now revealed that he does as well, expressing enthusiasm for the tool's "unique applications."
In an ABC interview, Tim Cook stated that while Apple incorporates AI into its products, the public does not necessarily consider those products to be powered by artificial intelligence.

The Apple CEO also stated that the company is closely monitoring ChatGPT, stating that large language models - the AI technology that powers ChatGPT and Bard - show "great promise" but also the potential for bias and misinformation.
Cook stated that while regulations are necessary, AI is already powerful and its development is accelerating. Since technology is advancing so quickly, he believes that regulation will struggle to keep up.

"So, I think it's incumbent on companies to regulate themselves as well," he said.
Cook's remarks on AI's rapid development and considerable power come on the heels of a high-profile statement last week about AI's risks, signed by tech leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

However, AI researchers and critics are increasingly claiming that overarching statements about AI's growing power and threats distract from the real-world harms that the algorithms can cause to marginalised communities right now, rather than in the distant future.

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Twitter to share email IDs of subscribers with content creators, says Musk

WhatsApp's new update lets user to send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

Instagram will soon get its own AI-based chatbot; check all details here

Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know

HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details

Topics :Tim CookApple artifical intelligenceChatbotsBill GatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story