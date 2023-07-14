Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitter starts sharing advertising revenue with verified content creators

Twitter announced on Thursday that it will start paying advertising revenue earned by the company to select users, based on multiple factors. 

Twitter has set eligibility criteria for users to earn from the social media platform. According to Twitter, only verified users with five million monthly impressions in the last three months and with a Stripe account are eligible to earn from the platform.

According to Twitter owner Elon Musk, the first round of creators' payout will be amounting to $5 million, which will be cumulative from the month of February onward.

Many users claimed that they had earned a good amount from Twitter. One of the users with 750,000 followers earned $24,305.
The billionaire has previously said that the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators in the first year, excluding payment gateway charges. This shows Twitter's commitment to supporting creators by allowing them full subscriptions from the revenue generated on the platform.

Musk comes with this latest offer after Meta launched Twitter's competitor's Threads which crossed 100 million sign ups in just five days of launch.

Twitter blamed Meta for hiring its former employees who have access to their trade secrets and other confidential information. 

Earlier, Financial Times reported that the new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, implemented strategies to back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk took over the company. Some of the measures are video advertising services, pursuing celebrities to join the platform and increasing the company's workforce.

According to the sources, Linda intends to introduce video advertisements in full-screen display with sound on. These videos will be added to the platform's recently added short video feed.

