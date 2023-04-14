Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Twitter now supports tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, "with bold and italic text formatting"

New Delhi
Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Before deleting all legacy Blue tick marks on April 20, Twitter on Friday introduced a feature that allows posts with 10,000 characters for paid Blue subscribers.

Twitter now supports tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, "with bold and italic text formatting," the company informed.

In February, the micro-blogging platform introduced 4,000-character-long tweets for Blue subscribers.

"Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on 'Monetization' in settings," said the Elon Musk-run company.

Musk on Thursday announced that 'Subscriptions' are now enabled on the platform -- a way for people's most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.

"We're firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video," Musk posted.

The decision to introduce 10,000-character-long tweets comes as Twitter is embroiled in a fight with popular subscription newsletter platform Substack.

Substack hit back at Twitter for blocking the ability to like or retweet any posts containing the word 'Substack', saying the whole situation is "very frustrating."

The company CEO Chris Best responded to Musk with a post on Substack Notes, saying Substack links have been obviously severely throttled on Twitter.

The Twitter move has become a huge problem for Substack writers, who use the Musk-run platform to promote their newsletters.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial Media

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

Open to buying Substack to take on corporate media, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story