Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitter's new update to only let Blue users send DMs to non-followers

Twitter's new update to only let Blue users send DMs to non-followers

Elon Musk on Monday said that Twitter will hopefully roll out a new update this week, which will limit the ability to send DMs to people who don't follow you to Blue users

IANS San Francisco
Twitter's new update to only let Blue users send DMs to non-followers

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk on Monday said that Twitter will "hopefully" roll out a new update this week, which will limit the ability to send DMs to people who don't follow you to Blue users.

A Twitter user posted, "My DMs have just become bot central. Never been this bad. "

To this, @TitterDaily-an account focused on providing Twitter news-- commented, "Your DM spam should be going down considerably in the coming weeks."

"Hopefully releasing the update this week. As I've said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible," Musk replied.

"The only 'social networks' that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by -- 10,000X."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "Twitter Blue was supposed to fix this, but instead of being a form of verification; it was just turned into a pay to play feature. Make ppl scan their IDs, something like that."

Another commented, "The bot problem is getting out of control. Thankfully the verification system will help to clear that out."

Meanwhile, last week, he had said that Twitter will soon start paying creators on the platform for the ads served in their replies.

--IANS

aj/dpb

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

22% of funding for start-ups went to those in Tier-II, -III cities in 2022

Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

WhatsApp rolls out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta for some

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story