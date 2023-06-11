Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp rolls out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta for some

WhatsApp rolls out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta for some

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned emoji keyboard to some beta testers on Android

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp rolls out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta for some

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned emoji keyboard to some beta testers on Android.

With this redesigned emoji keyboard, users can scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view, reports WABetaInfo.

Moreover, the tabs for using the GIF, sticker and avatar sections have been placed on the top.

The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos.

While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a photo with better quality.

--IANS

aj/pgh

 

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

WhatsApp working on fresh keyboard design with emoji category on Android

Google's new On-the-Go mode for Meet, will help users be safe while walking

Samsung likely to launch 83-inch OLED TV in September 2023: Reports

Google's generative AI platform 'Vertex' now available for general use

Customers prioritising network build-outs, 5G driving growth: Sterlite Tech

Apple announces new 'tvOS 17' to offer native VPN support to Apple TV

Topics :whatsappAndroid

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story