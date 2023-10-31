Home / Technology / Tech News / US executive order on regulating AI is a balancing approach: Experts

US executive order on regulating AI is a balancing approach: Experts

The regulation also requires AI developers to share safety test results with the US government

Ashutosh MishraSourabh Lele New Delhi
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The recent US order on AI regulation is an attempt to create a balance between innovation and citizen interests, and India can learn from it, experts say. The order has reignited the debate on regulating emerging technologies around the world, including in India.

“The US system likes to balance both the innovation aspects, and at the same time protect consumer welfare, which is basically ensuring there's safety, there is no privacy concern, and there is no bias. So, I guess one of the major key takeaways from there could be how to actually go about doing a balanced approach,” said Kamesh Shekar, senior programme manager at The Dialogue.

The executive order signed by US President Joe Biden directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for artificial intelligence systems and requires developers to share their safety test results along with other critical information with the US government.

The regulation also requires AI developers to share safety test results with the US government. Further, the National Institute of Artificial Intelligence is tasked with creating safeguards around the secure use of artificial intelligence.

India has been witnessing rapid growth in AI adoption across sectors, and there has been continuous work on AI regulations. “There were a series of papers, which actually put forth some principles for the possible use of emerging technologies, including a National Strategy on AI by Niti Aayog,” says Shekar.

In the past, Niti Aayog's National Strategy for AI talked about creating sectoral regulatory frameworks to tackle specific AI issues, to the likes of countries like Germany and Japan. The document states, “Apart from having a central privacy protection law, due to the diverse and fast-changing nature of the technology, sectoral regulatory frameworks may also act as additional protection to user privacy and security.”

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology revealed the first edition of the India AI report, which made some recommendations around the regulation of emerging technologies.

Talking about the report, Amol Kulkarni, director (Research) at CUTS International, says, “A lot of these recommendations from the India AI report are quite technical in nature and they also lay a forward-looking path in terms of how we could develop AI and make India an economy which can benefit from the potential of AI.”

“I think, when it comes to regulating or developing codes or frameworks around such an evolving sector, there is a need for more consultation, a more evidence-based approach and a more bottom-up approach,” he added.

Experts believe that India, being a developing nation, is uniquely positioned to regulate AI. The government should go for a more holistic approach rather than following the risk-based approach in EU or US regulation blindly, they say.

“I think India is in a very unique kind of situation and therefore, every decision with respect to AI governance, the purpose for which AI needs to be used, what should be the use cases, etc., need to be very carefully thought through and in consultation with the citizens and consumers. Citizens would need to be empowered and to better understand how their data is being utilised and they need to be empowered to have their grievances redressed,” said Kulkarni.


Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

Seems Gaza hospital strike 'done by other team': Biden tells Netanyahu

G20 Summit 2023: Key takeaways from US President Joe Biden's India visit

India must set its own artificial intelligence regulation: Experts

Threat alert not attributed to specific state sponsored attacker: Apple

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Apple unveils new laptops, iMac, trio of powerful chips with improvements

Pichai defends paying for making Google default search engine on devices

Security challenges persist despite cloud services adoption: EY's Bellary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenArtificial intelligenceUSUS government

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story