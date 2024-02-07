US, India must cooperate in AI regulation: Microsoft chief Satya Nadella

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful technology that needs to be “diffused” worldwide quickly for equal economic growth, said Microsoft chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella on Wednesday as he praised India’s advances.

“I think it is imperative especially for India and the United States to be able to cooperate – what are the norms, what are the regulations even, instead of fracturing them,” said Nadella in his address to the CEO Connection in Mumbai. He is in India for two days.

The India-born chief executive of the global technology giant was replying to a question on cooperation between the US and India on AI. He announced that Microsoft will provide AI skills to 2 million people in India by 2025.

“India is one of the highest growth markets and you see it in buoyancy. The government and all of you have high ambitions of what’s going to happen even by 2025. And what percentage of that GDP (gross domestic product) growth will come from AI will be worth tracking for us,” he said.

India's GDP is expected to hit $5 trillion by 2025, of which $500 billion will be contributed by AI, he said, citing government data.

There were four big shifts in the modern technology world – personal computers, client servers, internet, and mobile and Cloud – but in AI adoption there is hardly a gap between India and the world.

“This is the first time I feel, what is happening in India and in the rest of the world there is no impedance, gap…if anything the use cases in India that are talked about are so unique that they are paving their own path and that is what’s exciting is that we are not just talking AI but also scaling AI,” said Nadella to a room packed with top chief executives.

“The dream of the early founders of AI was that they create computers that understand us versus us trying to understand computers. I feel that we have kind of arrived at that with natural language. But multi-model video images, text and the ability to have arbitrary length conversations which are multi-domain.”