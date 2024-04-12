Used iPhone parts eligible for repairs, Apple announces: Know details

Apple is expanding repair options for iPhones with support for used parts. Apple has announced that it will enable customers and independent repair providers to utilise used Apple parts in repairs. Additionally, the company said that used genuine Apple parts will now benefit from the full functionality and security afforded by the original factory calibration.

Commenting on the change, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, said, “For the last two years, teams across Apple have been innovating on product design and manufacturing to support repairs with used Apple parts that won’t compromise users’ safety, security, or privacy. With this latest expansion to our repair program, we’re excited to be adding even more choice and convenience for our customers, while helping to extend the life of our products and their parts.”

In a press note released by the company, Apple said that the changes in the repair program will start with select iPhone models later this year. However, in a statement to The Washington Post, the Cupertino-based technology giant confirmed that the new policy will initially apply to parts for iPhone 15 models and newer, including screens, batteries, and cameras. Apple said that the policy will also extend to parts such as biometric sensors used for Face ID or Touch ID.

Apple said that to simplify the repair process, customers and service providers will no longer need to provide a device’s serial number when ordering parts for repair.

Additionally, the company will extend the Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts to make parts from a stolen iPhone ineligible for reuse. This essentially means that if a device under repair detects that a part onboard was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted.