Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

Vivo has unveiled OriginOS 6 in China ahead of its global launch on October 15, bringing iOS 26-inspired translucent design, smoother performance, improved battery life, and new AI-powered tools

OriginOS 6 (Source: Vivo China)
OriginOS 6 (Source: Vivo China)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vivo has unveiled its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in China, ahead of its global launch event scheduled for October 15. The new version brings a refreshed look featuring translucent design elements that appear to be inspired by Apple’s iOS 26. Beyond UI redesign, OriginOS 6 brings improved stability, better battery performance, and a suite of new AI-driven features.
 
For the uninitiated, Vivo had previously confirmed that both Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India and other global markets will transition to OriginOS with Android 16, replacing the existing FunTouch OS. The version introduced at the upcoming global launch is expected to closely resemble the one unveiled in China, with region-specific adjustments.   

OriginOS 6: What is new

Design

OriginOS 6 draws visual inspiration from iOS 26’s Liquid Glass interface, incorporating translucent effects and smoother layering across the UI. According to Vivo China’s website, the update introduces Gradual Blur, a progressive blur system designed to help users distinguish between interface layers more clearly. It also debuts a Light and Shadow Space feature that adds depth effects to UI elements, creating a more dynamic and realistic appearance.
 
Additional design updates include a redesigned lock screen notification stack, live image and video wallpaper effects that respond to device movement, expanded customisation options, and new lighting animations when launching Vivo’s Xiao V AI assistant.

Performance and battery optimisation

According to Vivo China, OriginOS 6 brings notable performance upgrades. The company said that with the new software, frame rate stability has improved by up to 11 per cent, while memory recycling has gone up by 15 per cent. According to the company, OriginOS 6 also causes apps to launch 11 per cent faster than before. System-wide animations have also been refreshed to provide smoother transitions and more responsive visuals.
 
Battery life has been another major focus for the update. According to the company, devices running OriginOS 6 will last up to 18 per cent longer during continuous video playback and up to 14 per cent longer during gaming sessions, thanks to improved system-level power management and background optimisation.

AI features

Vivo has also expanded its AI feature set with OriginOS 6. The standout addition is the ability to erase unwanted objects directly from Live Photos. The update also brings Xiao V Memory 2.0, an AI-powered hub designed to organise notes, reminders, and frequently accessed information for quick retrieval—comparable to OnePlus Mind Space or Nothing’s Essential Space.
 
Additionally, OriginOS 6 enhances AI-powered search capabilities within Files, Email, and Notes apps, making it easier to locate documents, messages, and attachments through natural language queries.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI promises productivity, but it seems to be delivering mostly 'workslop'

Premium

'Aspirational India' drives up retail digital payments, says report

Premium

GalaxEye to launch world's first multi-sensor EO satellite in 2026

Premium

Technology trinity key to Viksit Bharat dreams, says Sandip Patel

Premium

A case for using AI to fix judicial delays: Experts discuss pros, cons

Topics :VivoAndroidChinese smartphones

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story