Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

Vivo has unveiled its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in China, ahead of its global launch event scheduled for October 15. The new version brings a refreshed look featuring translucent design elements that appear to be inspired by Apple’s iOS 26. Beyond UI redesign, OriginOS 6 brings improved stability, better battery performance, and a suite of new AI-driven features.

For the uninitiated, Vivo had previously confirmed that both Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India and other global markets will transition to OriginOS with Android 16, replacing the existing FunTouch OS. The version introduced at the upcoming global launch is expected to closely resemble the one unveiled in China, with region-specific adjustments.

OriginOS 6: What is new Design OriginOS 6 draws visual inspiration from iOS 26’s Liquid Glass interface, incorporating translucent effects and smoother layering across the UI. According to Vivo China’s website, the update introduces Gradual Blur, a progressive blur system designed to help users distinguish between interface layers more clearly. It also debuts a Light and Shadow Space feature that adds depth effects to UI elements, creating a more dynamic and realistic appearance. Additional design updates include a redesigned lock screen notification stack, live image and video wallpaper effects that respond to device movement, expanded customisation options, and new lighting animations when launching Vivo’s Xiao V AI assistant.

Performance and battery optimisation According to Vivo China, OriginOS 6 brings notable performance upgrades. The company said that with the new software, frame rate stability has improved by up to 11 per cent, while memory recycling has gone up by 15 per cent. According to the company, OriginOS 6 also causes apps to launch 11 per cent faster than before. System-wide animations have also been refreshed to provide smoother transitions and more responsive visuals. Battery life has been another major focus for the update. According to the company, devices running OriginOS 6 will last up to 18 per cent longer during continuous video playback and up to 14 per cent longer during gaming sessions, thanks to improved system-level power management and background optimisation.