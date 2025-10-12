Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Aspirational India' drives up retail digital payments, says report

The Unified Payments Interface remains the primary entry method, while credit instruments like credit cards and 'buy now, pay later' are increasingly favoured for high-value transactions

Pallav Nayak
Oct 12 2025
Retail digital payments in India will surpass $7 trillion by 2030, helped by “deeply aspirational” consumers, says a new report. The digital surge is driven by customer adoption, government financial inclusion initiatives, and “ecosystem acceleration”. The Unified Payments Interface remains the primary entry method, while credit instruments like credit cards and ‘buy now, pay later’ are increasingly favoured for high-value transactions. The report by Kearney and Amazon Pay notes a narrowing gender gap, with 89 per cent of women preferring digital modes for online purchases. It took insights from 6,000 consumers in 120 cities.
 
*Compound Annual Growth Rate; Source: Kearney Amazon Pay ‘How Urban India Pays 2025’ report

First Published: Oct 12 2025

