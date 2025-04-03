Vivo V50e set to launch in India on April 10: Expected specs, more details

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V50e in India on April 10. The company has already revealed some key specifications of the smartphone before its launch. The Vivo V50e will offer several artificial intelligence-driven features that will improve the camera department.

Here are the details of what has been revealed so far.

Vivo V50e: What to expect

Vivo has officially unveiled key details of its upcoming Vivo V50e smartphone. The device will sport an “Ultra-Slim” quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Photography appears to be a major highlight, with the smartphone featuring a 50MP front camera capable of 4K video recording, an ability also present in the rear camera system. As an added bonus for Indian users, the V50e will come equipped with the “Wedding Portrait Studio” feature—an India-exclusive tool already popular in the brand’s V-series line-up.

Also Read

Regarding AI integration, the V50e includes a set of intelligent features aimed at making work easier and improving user experience. The AI Image Expander will allow users to extend the edges of an image, while AI Note Assist helps summarise content, extract action points, and translate text. Additionally, AI Transcript Assist enables audio-to-text conversion with built-in summarisation and search abilities. The phone will also support Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search for visual searches.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process, and will be offered in configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software side, the Vivo V50e will run Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, from the start.