Adobe rolls out Generative Extend, more AI in Premiere Pro: What's new

Adobe is upgrading Premiere Pro with the introduction of some highly requested features that were in beta testing, namely Generative Extend and Media Intelligence. These AI-powered features aim to provide creatives with faster and better video editing results. With these features, users will be able to extend video in 4K and in vertical orientation – along with audio clips – changing how they fill gaps in footage.

ALSO READ | Apple releases iOS 18.5 dev beta days after iOS 18.4 update: What's new Additionally, Adobe After Effects now offers improved performance and 3D tools, while Frame.io delivers new upgrades for storage, transcription (translating subtitles into 27 different languages quickly), and expanded support for document formats. Here are the details of the update.

Adobe Premiere Pro update: Details

Generative Extend and Media Intelligence are now generally available in Premiere Pro, and additional upgrades, such as AI-powered caption translation, which automatically creates multilingual captions, and Premiere Colour Management are also now available.

The latest update in After Effects introduces High-Performance Preview Playback, significantly speeding up the playback of full compositions across any computer, improving workflow efficiency. It also expands the set of 3D tools, with additions like Animated Environment Lights, enabling faster and more realistic 3D compositing for immersive visuals. Additionally, HDR Monitoring now allows for precise playback and editing of high dynamic range content, ensuring brighter, more vibrant motion design with greater visual impact.

Adobe has announced that the Generative Extend feature is available at no cost for a limited time. Once this introductory period ends, users will need to use Firefly generative credits to access the tool. According to a report by The Verge, depending on the Creative Cloud subscription level, users receive a monthly allowance of credits ranging from 25 to 1,000. For those needing more, a separate Firefly credit plan is available, starting at $10 per month, which includes 2,000 credits.

While Adobe has yet to confirm how many credits Generative Extend will require per use, the company noted that the cost will depend on several factors, including the video’s format, resolution, and frame rate.